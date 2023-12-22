The Challenges of Keeping WFH Employees Engaged

Image by Pexels from Pixabay

The pandemic forced many companies to rapidly shift to remote work in early 2020. While work-from-home arrangements provide flexibility and other benefits, managing and engaging remote employees presents unique challenges for employers. As more companies adopt flexible or hybrid work models on a permanent basis, focusing on employee engagement continues to be crucial.

Lack of Face-to-Face Interaction

One of the most significant struggles is the lack of in-person interaction in a remote setting. Casual conversations by the coffee machine, team lunches, and impromptu meetings in the office hallway allow coworkers to get to know each other. Relationship-building is more organic when employees share a physical workspace. Without seeing their colleagues regularly, remote workers are at risk of feeling isolated, disconnected, or disengaged.

Additionally, managers have fewer opportunities to recognize good work or provide encouragement through quick check-ins. Remote employees may feel like their contributions are going unseen. Absence of daily contact can also result in communication breakdowns or delays in getting clarity on projects.

Maintaining Company Culture

Sustaining company culture can also become a challenge with a dispersed workforce. Especially for newly remote teams, replicating fun office traditions or bonding experiences digitally often falls flat. When employees do not collaborate face-to-face frequently, they may start to feel less aligned with corporate values and goals over time.

Lack of Separate Workspace

Many employees confronted with sudden remote work arrangements during the pandemic did not necessarily have a suitable workspace in their home. The lack of psychological separation between work and personal life for remote employees without a distinct office area takes a toll on engagement and productivity. Distractions from family, pets, television, etc. understandably hamper employees’ ability to focus.

Addressing the Challenges of Remote Employee Engagement

While keeping remote employees connected and engaged presents difficulties, the challenges are certainly not insurmountable. One employee communication platform, which you can use to push internal news, updates and announcements. A dynamic and multi-channel platform like this ensures maximum reach and engagement.

Employers wanting to support and motivate their remote staff should focus efforts in a few key areas:

Fostering community and human connections through regular video calls and digital events

Providing opportunities for informal communication and socializing via collaboration tools

Sending personalized and frequent recognition when employees deliver great work

Conducting stay interviews and surveys to gain insights into the remote employee experience

Offering wellness benefits like subscriptions to meditation apps to support mental health

Enabling professional development through remote coaching and learning opportunities

Supplying a physical stipend for remote employees to invest in their home office set-up

With intentional effort put towards maintaining strong relationships, communication, and culture in the digital space, dispersed teams can thrive and stay highly engaged. While the remote environment differs from the traditional office, proactively addressing areas of concern allows employers to unlock the array of benefits to flexible work arrangements. The future of work will undoubtedly include a greater balance of remote and in-office employees, making employee engagement a priority focus area for leaders in years ahead.