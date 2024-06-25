The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Government of Odisha Release Recommendations to Ensure Post-disaster Resilience of the Power Sector in Coastal Areas

25th June 2024 New Delhi, Delhi, India The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Government of Odisha jointly launched a report, ‘Disaster Resilient Power Systems for Odisha’. The recommendations will enable the necessary steps for investments, risk-informed governance, and capacity building for disaster resilience.

Heavy rains, flooding, and severe waterlogging impact the uninterrupted functioning of critical power infrastructure in coastal regions during disasters. Disruptions result in high maintenance costs, asset loss, socio-economic losses, crippled emergency services and delayed response.

CDRI’s report on resilient power infrastructure lays out a methodology for enhancing power sector resilience in coastal regions, particularly those affected by cyclones, hurricanes, and floods.

Key recommendations include enhancing codes and standards for wind zones, integrating risk assessments into financial planning, and incorporating the resilience component in policy, training, and capacity-building initiatives among others.

Amit Prothi, Director General, CDRI, said, “The resilience of the power sector to extreme weather events is pivotal in safeguarding lives and livelihoods, particularly those in vulnerable regions. Recommendations from our study on climate and disaster resilient power systems can be applied across coastal regions to enable disaster resilient power infrastructure.” Sharing his experience in combating the cyclones and challenges in restoration, Pradeep Kumar Jena, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha said, “I urge officials to make infrastructure resilient. This beginning by CDRI will help other coastal states in India and many countries to come up with disaster resilient power infrastructure.”

The report is the outcome of an extensive study by CDRI in engagement the Government of Odisha and in collaboration with the Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO), Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), Tata power distribution companies (i.e., TPNODL, TNSODL, TPCODL, TPWODL) and the Department of Energy, Govt. of Odisha.