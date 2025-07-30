Lumber Liquidators’ New Huntsville Store is Now Open for Business

Huntsville, AL, July 30, 2025 — Just weeks after its grand opening, Lumber Liquidators’ new Huntsville store is proving to be a huge success, quickly becoming a destination for homeowners, builders, and contractors alike, and exceeding expectations while solidifying the company’s commitment to providing high quality flooring solutions at unbeatable prices.

Located at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, the new location is conveniently located next to a Cabinets To Go sister store, and shoppers are particularly excited about the enhanced convenience and streamlined experience.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the progress in Huntsville,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Lumber Liquidators. “The response has been incredible, and it’s a clear indication that our commitment to bringing customers the right floors at the right price is resonating. This success isn’t just about Huntsville; it’s a testament to the revitalization of the Lumber Liquidators brand, a return to our core values of quality, value, and exceptional customer service.”

The new Huntsville location marks a strong step in Lumber Liquidators’ broader strategy to optimize its presence across the country. By focusing on providing an enhanced shopping experience and a wide range of high-quality products, the company is demonstrating its dedication to being the trusted leader in the flooring business.

“We’re seeing firsthand how our focus on the ‘basics’ – great products, great prices, great service, and a customer focused approach – is driving success,” continued Delves. “The Huntsville store is a shining example of what we can achieve when we prioritize our customers and deliver on our promises.”

The new Huntsville store is one of the latest of over 200 Lumber Liquidators locations nationwide, all working together to deliver unbeatable value and exceptional flooring solutions across the USA.