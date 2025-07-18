This Month Offers the Biggest Wedding Dress Discounts of the Year, Says Expert

Smart brides can save thousands by timing their dress shopping strategically

Planning a wedding can feel overwhelming, especially when you see the price tags attached to your dream dress. With the average wedding dress costing around $1,800 in the US, many brides worry about finding something beautiful within their budget. However, according to one money expert, there’s a secret shopping window that could transform your wedding dress budget entirely.

Fred Harrington, CEO of Proxy Coupons, a platform specializing in discount codes and deals across various industries, has spent years analyzing retail patterns and seasonal sales cycles. His expertise in uncovering the best deals has revealed a game-changing opportunity for brides-to-be.

“Most people think wedding dress shopping is expensive no matter when you do it, but that’s simply not true,” says Harrington. “There’s one month that consistently offers the deepest discounts, and savvy brides who know this secret can save thousands on their dream dress.”

The key lies in understanding when bridal retailers clear their inventory to make room for new collections, creating the perfect storm for unprecedented savings. Harrington elaborates below.

Why July Is the Ultimate Month for Wedding Dress Savings

The secret month that Harrington refers to is July, and the reasoning behind this timing is both strategic and profitable for smart shoppers. “July represents the sweet spot in the bridal retail calendar,” explains Harrington. “Retailers are clearing out their current inventory to make room for new fall collections, which means massive markdowns on beautiful dresses.”

This inventory clearance happens because bridal fashion follows a specific seasonal cycle. Spring collections arrive in stores around February and March, reaching peak pricing through the busy spring and early summer wedding season. By July, retailers need to move these dresses quickly to make space for upcoming collections.

“We’re talking about genuine designer gowns that were full price just months earlier, now available at 30% to 70% off,” Harrington notes. “The selection includes everything from classic ballgowns to modern minimalist styles, bohemian designs, and even haute couture pieces.”

What Types of Dresses Get Reduced

The July sales aren’t limited to outdated styles or unpopular designs. According to Harrington, the discounts apply across all categories: “You’ll find sample dresses, discontinued styles, and even current-season gowns that simply need to move. This includes designer names like Maggie Sottero, Allure, and Morilee.”

Sample dresses – the gowns used for try-ons in bridal boutiques – offer particular value during July sales. These dresses are typically only worn for fittings and remain in excellent condition. “Sample sales in July can offer 50% to 70% savings on dresses that cost thousands at full price,” Harrington explains.

How to Shop Sample Sales Like a Pro

Harrington shares his insider approach to maximizing July savings: “First, call ahead and ask specifically about sample sales and clearance events. Many boutiques don’t advertise these widely, so you need to be proactive.”

He recommends asking these key questions when calling bridal shops:

Do you have any sample sales planned for July?

What sizes are available in your clearance inventory?

Can you put me on a notification list for upcoming sales?

Are alterations included or discounted with sale dresses?

“The best deals often go to brides who show up early and come prepared,” says Harrington. “Bring proper undergarments, have your measurements ready, and be open to different styles than you originally imagined.”

Additional Money-Saving Strategies

Beyond timing your purchase for July, Harrington suggests several complementary strategies to maximize savings. “Sign up for email lists from your favorite bridal boutiques in June,” he advises. “Many stores send exclusive sale notifications to their subscribers first.”

He also recommends considering trunk shows during July, where designers showcase their collections with special pricing. “Trunk shows often include 10% to 15% additional discounts on already-reduced July inventory.”

For brides shopping online, Harrington suggests using price comparison tools and setting up alerts for specific dress styles. “Many online retailers participate in July clearance events, and you can often stack discount codes for additional savings.”

Fred Harrington, CEO of Proxy Coupons, commented:

“July deals don’t mean settling for less – they mean getting more for your money. I’ve seen brides find $3,000 designer gowns for under $1,000 during July sales, and these aren’t damaged or outdated dresses. They’re stunning, current-season pieces that happen to be available at the right time.

“The key is shifting your mindset from ‘I need to find the cheapest dress’ to ‘I need to find the best value’. July gives you access to higher-quality gowns, better construction, and designer details that would normally be out of reach. You’re not compromising on your vision – you’re being smart about achieving it.

“I always tell people that the best deals come to those who plan ahead and stay flexible. If you’re getting engaged in spring or early summer, resist the urge to buy immediately. Wait for July, do your research, and you’ll be amazed at what becomes possible within your budget. The money you save on your dress can go toward other important wedding elements, or even your honeymoon.”

