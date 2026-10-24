Mrigendra Bhardwaj Emerges as the Pride of Kushinagar; Raises Resolute Voice Against NHAI’s Arbitrary Practices and for Public Rights

Bureau Report | Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh : Public outrage in Kushinagar district has reached a boiling point over the functioning and alleged negligence of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Amidst this unrest, youth leader Mrigendra Bhardwaj (@mrigendrabhardwaj), son of Gopendra Pratap Singh (District President, INDJP Kisan Morcha), has stepped forward as a fearless voice of the people. Through his relentless struggle for public rights, road safety, and the welfare of farmers, Bhardwaj has rapidly emerged as the pride of Kushinagar.

Taking stock of the deteriorating condition of the highways at ground level, Bhardwaj pointed out that while heavy taxes and toll charges are levied on citizens, all they receive in return are damaged roads, inconvenience, and frequent accidents.

Speaking unequivocally, Mrigendra Bhardwaj stated:

​”Under the guidance of my father, Shri Gopendra Pratap Singh, the Kisan Morcha has consistently fought for the dignity and rights of our farmers. The public pays its hard-earned money, yet NHAI gives back potholes and distress. There will be no compromise on the safety, honor, and self-respect of the people of Kushinagar; NHAI must ensure accountability.”

​A strong groundswell of support is visibly mounting for Bhardwaj, with large numbers of local youth and farmers standing firmly behind him across digital platforms and at the grassroots level.