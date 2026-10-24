Adesh Hospital Haryana Launches Dedicated Digital Platforms to Strengthen Patient and Community Engagement

Kurukshetra, Haryana: Adesh Hospital Haryana has announced the launch of its dedicated digital identity, “Adesh Hospital Haryana,” across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, alongside its official website, www.adeshhospitalharyana.com. The initiative aims to strengthen communication with patients, families and the wider community by making hospital-related information more accessible through digital platforms.

The new digital presence will serve as a dedicated communication channel for the hospital, providing updates on medical services, healthcare facilities, doctors, institutional achievements, patient-care initiatives and health awareness activities.

A Dedicated Platform for Hospital Communication

The launch marks an important step in strengthening Adesh Hospital Haryana’s digital outreach and creating a more direct connection with the communities it serves.

While the institution’s existing social media platforms will continue to highlight activities, events and achievements associated with the medical college and allied colleges, the newly introduced Adesh Hospital Haryana platforms will focus exclusively on hospital services and healthcare-related communication.

Through these channels, patients and families will be able to stay informed about hospital developments, available medical specialities, healthcare initiatives and other important announcements.

Bringing Healthcare Information Closer to the Community

Recognising the growing importance of digital communication in healthcare, Adesh Hospital Haryana aims to use its online platforms to share relevant medical information, promote health awareness and improve public access to hospital updates.

The initiative also introduces #AapkaAdesh, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to building a stronger relationship with patients and the community.

Committed to Comprehensive and Compassionate Healthcare

Located at Village Mohri, NH-44, Shahabad (M), District Kurukshetra, Haryana, Adesh Hospital Haryana is an NABH Accredited, 1,076-bed healthcare institution providing medical, surgical and super-speciality services.

The hospital offers healthcare services across departments including General Medicine, General Surgery, Cardiology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Nephrology, Urology, Gastroenterology, Orthopaedics, Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Paediatrics, among others.

Its healthcare infrastructure includes emergency and critical care services, intensive care units, dialysis facilities, operation theatres, diagnostic services and other essential patient-care facilities.

With the introduction of its dedicated digital identity, the hospital seeks to extend its patient-focused approach beyond its physical premises and strengthen its connection with the public.

Connect with Adesh Hospital Haryana

Patients, families and community members can follow the hospital’s official digital platforms for healthcare information, hospital announcements and updates.

Official Website: https://adeshhospitalharyana.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Adeshhospitalharyana

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adeshhospitalharyana/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AdeshHospital

Contact Us: https://adeshhospitalharyana.com/contact-us/

Address: Village Mohri, NH-44, Shahabad (M), District Kurukshetra, Haryana – 136134

Through its new digital identity, Adesh Hospital Haryana reinforces its commitment to accessible healthcare communication, community engagement and compassionate patient care.

Adesh Hospital Haryana | #AapkaAdesh