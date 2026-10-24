India Art Meet Makes Its Mumbai Debut, Celebrating India’s Unsung Artistic Voices

India Art Meet (IAM) made its Mumbai debut on 23 October 2026 at P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, bringing together over 90 artists from across India on a curated platform celebrating the diversity of contemporary Indian art. The exhibition, running from 23 to 25 October 2026, aims to champion artistic excellence, encourage discovery and create new opportunities for recognition and art collecting.

The inauguration was attended by distinguished guests from the fields of art, culture and lifestyle, including Prof Him Chatterjee , VC JJ School of art, Ms Nidhi Chaudhary, Director NGMA Mumbai, Mrs Noopur Desai President of Indo Japanese Association, Meenal Joglekar , Head of PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy and many more. Their presence marked the opening of the Mumbai edition, which brings together artists, art enthusiasts and professionals on a shared platform celebrating India’s diverse artistic voices.

An extension of the Awadh Art Festival (AAF), which has spent the past eight years promoting Indian visual culture, India Art Meet builds on this legacy to create a wider and more inclusive platform for artists across generations and regions. Rooted in the belief that artistic recognition should go beyond established names and visibility, India Art Meet seeks to spotlight accomplished yet often underrepresented artists whose years of dedication and artistic practice deserve wider recognition.

The exhibition features contemporary paintings, mixed-media works and selected sculptures, offering art enthusiasts, collectors and professionals an opportunity to discover diverse artistic expressions.

“India Art Meet was born from a simple belief that an artist’s recognition should not be determined only by how visible their name already is. There are countless seasoned artists across India who have spent decades developing their practice, and their work deserves to be seen, discussed and collected,” says Founder Arka Pradhan.

“India Art Meet is about putting the spotlight on the next generation of Indian artists and the incredible diversity of voices emerging across the country. With over 90 artists from different regions and genres, this is more than a group show—it is a snapshot of the India of today, seen through the eyes of its emerging creative voices,” says Curator Maneesh Baheti.

Moving beyond the conventional art-fair format, India Art Meet aims to foster meaningful connections between artists, collectors, corporate buyers, architects, interior designers, curators and art enthusiasts. Through thoughtful curation and regional representation, the platform seeks to encourage artistic dialogue, nurture new collecting audiences and bring deserving artists into the spotlight.

With its Mumbai debut, India Art Meet marks an important milestone in its journey towards building a more inclusive contemporary art ecosystem—one where artistic merit receives the recognition it deserves.

Exhibition Details

Exhibition: India Art Meet Dates: 23–25 October 2026 Timings: 11 AM–8 PM Venue: P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Prabhadevi, Mumbai