DesiMachines.com Expands Construction Equipment Advisory Platform with Used Machinery and Rental Listings

Kolkata, October 24, 2026: DesiMachines.com, a India focused digital platform for construction and earthmoving equipment, is expanding its services to help contractors, equipment buyers and fleet owners make informed purchasing, financing and rental decisions. The platform offers equipment comparisons, indicative pricing, financial planning tools and machinery listings, while working to connect equipment owners with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and contractors.

India’s construction equipment industry is witnessing significant growth, supported by infrastructure development, urbanisation and increased investment in roads, highways and industrial projects. According to the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (ICEMA), India is currently the world’s third-largest construction equipment market and is projected to become the second-largest by 2030.

Against this backdrop, DesiMachines.com aims to address the information gaps that buyers and contractors often encounter when selecting machinery for construction projects. The platform provides access to information on more than 700 equipment models across 11 categories, including excavators, backhoe loaders, cranes, wheel loaders and concrete mixers.

Through its digital interface, users can compare equipment specifications, review indicative market prices and access product-related information before approaching manufacturers, dealers or equipment owners. The platform is designed to assist both first-time buyers and established contractors in evaluating machinery according to operational requirements, project duration and financial considerations.

Unlike conventional equipment sales platforms, DesiMachines.com positions itself as an independent information and advisory resource rather than a direct machinery seller. Its services are intended to help users assess different brands, evaluate new and used equipment, and determine whether purchasing or renting machinery is more suitable for their requirements.

“Choosing a machine is a five-year decision, and most buyers still make it on the word of whoever is selling,” said Saurav Agarwal, founder of DesiMachines.com. “We have no machine to push. Our job is to help the buyer get the best deal, new or used, bought, financed or hired.”

Financial planning forms another component of the platform’s services. DesiMachines.com provides different type of calculators and other tools that allow prospective buyers to estimate financing requirements, operating expenses and potential break-even periods. These resources are intended to help contractors assess equipment affordability and utilisation before making investment decisions.

The platform also provides information on equipment financing and insurance options, enabling users to explore financial considerations associated with machinery ownership. Its informational resources include industry developments, equipment guides and government rules & regulations, construction tender listings.

Alongside its equipment research and comparison services, DesiMachines.com offers listing facilities for owners seeking to sell used machinery or make equipment available for rent. Equipment owners can list their machines without a listing fee, allowing potential buyers and renters to explore available options.

The company is now working to strengthen connections between machinery owners and EPC companies, infrastructure developers and contractors requiring equipment for construction projects. The initiative is intended to improve the visibility of available machinery and create additional business opportunities for owners whose equipment may otherwise remain underutilised.

For contractors, access to rental equipment can offer an alternative to purchasing machinery, particularly for short-duration assignments or projects requiring specialised equipment. For equipment owners, rental listings provide an additional channel to reach prospective customers and potentially improve fleet utilisation.

The company maintains that the prices displayed on its platform are indicative market ranges rather than binding quotations. Final equipment prices, financing terms and rental arrangements depend on the respective sellers, lenders and service providers.

The platform’s branding, website development and digital marketing operations have been supported by PromotEdge , which identifies Desi Machines as a group company.

Operated from Kolkata with team members based in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai, DesiMachines.com aims to develop its reach further as India’s construction equipment industry expands, with a focus on improving access to equipment information and connecting buyers, contractors and machinery owners across the country.