TN govt to set up AVGC-XR centre of excellence in Chennai to boost digital media innovation

Chennai, Nov 13: In a major push towards strengthening its digital media and emerging technology ecosystem, the Tamil Nadu government under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has announced plans to establish the Viyan AVGC-XR Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Chennai.

Conceived as a flagship initiative to position the state as a national leader in animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality, the project is being spearheaded by the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT).

ELCOT this week issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) seeking collaborations with industry players, academic institutions and technology partners for the development, operation and long-term management of the upcoming facility.

The Chief Minister M.K. Stalin-led TN government aims to create a world-class environment that nurtures innovation, supports content creation and equips young talent with future-ready skills in the fast-growing AVGC-XR sector.

In its initial phase, the Centre of Excellence will function from a leased facility measuring between 12,000 and 15,000 sq.ft in Chennai. The space will feature co-working and private studio units for startups and MSMEs, in addition to specialised labs dedicated to performance capture, 2D and 3D art, audio and foley services, and XR testing.

Hardware rental labs will enable creators to access high-end production equipment, while screening rooms and community spaces are expected to serve as hubs for collaboration, workshops, and networking.

The second phase of the project will scale up significantly with a one-lakh sq.ft purpose-built campus designed to accommodate around 500 professionals.

This expanded facility will include advanced studios for quality assurance, XR development and digital prototyping, creating an integrated ecosystem for creators, developers and entrepreneurs.

In an effort to decentralise opportunities beyond the capital, the third phase of the initiative envisions regional “spokes” in Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Salem and Tirunelveli.

These centres will provide access to training, infrastructure and production resources for startups and small enterprises operating outside Chennai, fostering a more inclusive statewide innovation landscape.

Industry partners are expected to guide the selection of hardware, software and production tools, ensuring that the centre stays aligned with global standards.

They will also support the facility’s day-to-day operations and help shape its long-term strategic direction.

The upcoming AVGC-XR policy, expected to be rolled out soon, is structured around enhancing education and skilling, improving infrastructure, reforming the business environment and offering targeted incentives.

Together, the Centre of Excellence and the new policy are poised to create an enabling ecosystem that strengthens Tamil Nadu’s position as a leading hub for digital media technologies in India.

