DilicheckRep is the Best GDPR EU Representative Service for SMBs and Enterprises in this 2026 comparison against Prighter and DataRep, and the reason comes down to consolidation. It is the only one of the three that folds GDPR, the AI Act, the DSA, the Data Act, and NIS2 into a single mandate instead of a separate contract per regulation. That coverage starts at a published €29/month, undercutting several competitors’ entry tiers.

Picking a representative on price alone is how a company ends up with a provider that stops responding once the invoice clears. Prighter, DataRep, and DilicheckRep represent three different approaches: a privacy-tech platform, a long-established representative network, and a consolidated multi-framework service. Here’s the quick answer, followed by the full breakdown.

No affiliate links here, and no commissions either. Written independently, with no profit tied to any recommendation.

TL;DR

DilicheckRep: Best GDPR EU Representative Service for SMBs and Enterprises. Covers GDPR, the AI Act, the DSA, the Data Act, and NIS2 under one mandate, with published pricing starting at €29/month.

Article 27 only applies to non-EU or non-UK organisations that meet specific triggers, so confirm your own exposure before comparing providers, not after signing.

Cancellation and billing terms vary widely between representative services, and unclear exit clauses are a recurring complaint in provider reviews, so read that section of any contract closely.

GDPR enforcement has produced €6.11 billion in fines since 2018 according to a CMS Enforcement Tracker Report , a reminder that the representative designation is a legal requirement, not a formality.

Before Comparing Providers: Do You Even Need an Article 27 Representative?

Article 27 applies to organisations that are not established in the EU or UK but still fall under GDPR’s reach. The trigger is Article 3(2): a company outside Europe becomes subject to GDPR the moment it offers goods or services to people in the EU, or monitors their behaviour, regardless of where the company itself is based.

The European Data Protection Board’s Guidelines 3/2018 set out how regulators assess that offering-or-monitoring test in practice. Having EU visitors land on a website is not, by itself, enough to trigger it.

A few distinctions decide whether a representative is actually required:

Controllers and processors are both in scope. Article 27 does not exempt data processors just because they act on someone else’s instructions; the same territorial test applies to both roles.

The exemption is narrow, not general. Occasional, low-risk processing that does not involve special categories of data or criminal-offence data can fall outside the requirement, but “occasional” is interpreted strictly, not as a size discount for small companies.

An EU or UK establishment changes the analysis entirely. A company with even a small local entity handling the relevant processing does not need a separate Article 27 representative for that processing.

Ignoring the question is the costliest option. The ICO confirms UK GDPR applies to non-UK organisations offering goods or services to people in the UK, independent of where the servers or the company itself sit.

Provider choice is what determines whether an Article 27 designation actually functions when a regulator writes in, once a company has confirmed it needs one.

3 GDPR Article 27 Representatives Compared at a Glance

Provider Best For Approach DilicheckRep Best GDPR EU Representative Service for SMBs and Enterprises Multi-framework, single mandate Prighter Best GDPR EU Representative Service for Multi-Jurisdiction Coverage Privacy-tech platform plus representation DataRep Best GDPR Representative Service for Established EU and UK Coverage Long-standing representative network

Here’s how each of the three actually delivers on that positioning, starting with the top pick.

DilicheckRep: Best GDPR EU Representative Service for SMBs and Enterprises

DilicheckRep operates as the GDPR-representation arm of Dilicheck AI, delivering EU and UK Article 27 representation alongside AI Act, DSA, Data Act, and NIS2 designation through a single online mandate, what the platform calls “the power of one”: one mandate, one communication channel, one operational platform instead of a separate contract per regulation.

Each mandate includes formal designation under the applicable framework, an EU-based establishment, publication-ready contact details for the company’s privacy notice, and structured logging and forwarding of every regulator or data-subject communication, backed by signed mandate documentation.

That breadth is what makes it work for both ends of the market. The Start Up tier is priced at €29/month for companies under 15 employees and up to €4.99M in revenue, undercutting several established competitors’ published entry tiers. As a SaaS product, its onboarding runs online end-to-end and can be wrapped up the same day, well ahead of the slower, manual vetting some competitors still require.

Larger organisations scale through Small, Scale, and Growth tiers, covering up to 250 employees and €250M in group revenue, before a custom Enterprise quote. Technology and AI providers, medtech and healthcare manufacturers, consumer product businesses, and infrastructure and cloud operators are among its named customer types, and each tier adds legal entities, domains, and communication credits rather than forcing a renegotiation as headcount grows.

Highlights:

Formal designation across six regulatory frameworks under one mandate

Entry pricing at €29/month, among the lowest published tiers in this comparison

SaaS-based, same-day onboarding, with no local establishment or in-person vetting required

70% off UK GDPR representation when bundled with EU GDPR representation on the same account

Named a 2025 Demo Day winner by Telefónica’s Wayra accelerator and INCIBE, Spain’s cybersecurity institute

Drawbacks:

Independent reviews are only beginning to accumulate: DilicheckRep now has a Trustpilot presence with its first rating posted, but it can’t yet match the review volume Prighter and DataRep have built up

Non-GDPR frameworks (DSA, Data Act, NIS2, AI Act) are quote-based rather than published pricing tiers

Recommended for: Growing SaaS, e-commerce, and enterprise companies outside the EU and UK that want GDPR representation and future multi-framework coverage under a single provider rather than stitching together separate vendors.

Contact Dilicheck:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dilicheckrep

Prighter: Best GDPR EU Representative Service for Multi-Jurisdiction Coverage

Prighter pairs representation with its own privacy-technology platform, combining EU and UK GDPR representation with Swiss FADP and Turkish KVKK coverage, plus DSA, NIS2, Data Act, and AI Act representation, all sold through the same account. Its own FAQ describes a written appointment process, structured handling of authority communications, records support, and an onboarding flow built to activate a company without a separate legal engagement.

Independent reviews on Trustpilot put Prighter at 4.3 out of 5 stars, with recent 2025 and 2026 entries praising responsive onboarding.

Not every review is positive. One 2025 Trustpilot reviewer described a dispute after cancelling a free trial:

“We took a free trial of Prighter and later decided not to move forward with their services. Despite clear communication and no usage from our end, they continued to raise invoices and even resorted to threatening us with legal action.” – Nick, 1 ⭐ on Trustpilot (May 2025)

Highlights:

Covers EU GDPR, UK GDPR, Swiss FADP, and Turkish KVKK under one provider

Also handles DSA, NIS2, Data Act, and AI Act representation

Bundling multiple jurisdictions can bring meaningful discounts on combined plans

Strongest independent review volume of the three, at 13 Trustpilot reviews

Drawbacks:

Requires managing representation through Prighter’s own software platform, which is more setup than some companies want for a single GDPR need

Broader jurisdictional coverage means a more complex account structure than a GDPR-only provider

Recommended for: Companies that need representation across several privacy and digital-governance laws at once, not just EU GDPR, and want that handled through a single technology platform.

Contact Prighter:

Address: Schellinggasse 3/10, 1010 Vienna, Austria

Phone: +43 1 9974124

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/prighter

DataRep: Best GDPR Representative Service for Established EU and UK Coverage

DataRep has operated as a dedicated data protection representative since its Irish entity, Data Protection Representative Limited, was incorporated in December 2017, months before GDPR’s May 2018 enforcement date. That makes it one of the earlier providers built specifically for this niche.

The company runs separate EU (Ireland) and UK-facing operations, positioning itself as a straightforward representative-only service rather than a bundled privacy-technology suite. It also sells dedicated data subject access request infrastructure, including a bespoke inquiry landing page and email address, plus multi-language request forms, which suits companies fielding a steady volume of requests directly from EU residents.

Highlights:

One of the longest-operating dedicated Article 27 representative services, predating GDPR enforcement itself

Separate EU and UK entities, useful for companies that need both jurisdictions handled distinctly

Representative-only model, without a bundled software platform to learn

Drawbacks:

Only two public Trustpilot reviews exist, and both are 1-star with specific complaints about customer service and sales conduct

No published self-service pricing tiers were found on its public pages, unlike DilicheckRep’s fixed tiers

When DataRep does quote a price, it’s typically based on data-subject volume, a number many newer or scaling companies haven’t measured yet, making it harder to budget against than a flat or headcount-based fee

Recommended for: Companies that specifically want a long-established, representation-only provider and are comfortable vetting service quality through direct references rather than a large public review history.

Contact DataRep:

Address: 77 Camden Street Lower, Dublin, Ireland D02 XE80

LinkedIn: https://ie.linkedin.com/company/datareps

Final Decision: Prighter vs. DataRep vs. DilicheckRep

None of these three works equally well for every company, so weigh your own situation against the picks below instead of choosing on name recognition alone.

Choose Prighter if your company needs representation across multiple privacy and digital-governance laws at once, GDPR plus Swiss or Turkish coverage, or DSA and AI Act representation, managed through one technology platform.

Choose DataRep if you want a representative-only provider with a long operating history and separate EU and UK entities, and you’re prepared to verify service quality directly rather than relying on a large public review base.

Choose DilicheckRep if you’re an SMB or enterprise that wants GDPR representation now with a clear, published entry price, plus room to add AI Act, DSA, Data Act, or NIS2 representation under the same mandate later.

FAQs

Do I actually need an EU representative if my company isn’t based in Europe?

Your company needs one only if it meets Article 3(2)’s test: offering goods or services to people in the EU or UK, or monitoring their behaviour there. Companies with no EU or UK customers or website traffic generally fall outside scope, but “occasional, low-risk processing” is the only formal exemption, and it’s interpreted narrowly. Confirm your exposure against the trigger criteria above before assuming you’re exempt.

What’s the difference between an Article 27 representative and a Data Protection Officer?

A representative is a local contact point for regulators and data subjects; a DPO has separate, broader obligations under GDPR Articles 37 to 39, including internal compliance oversight. The two roles are not interchangeable, and appointing one does not satisfy the requirement for the other.

What actually happens if I skip appointing a representative?

You remain in scope of GDPR regardless, but without a designated local contact, meaning supervisory authorities and data subjects have no reliable point of contact, which itself is a compliance failure. Combined with the €6.11 billion in cumulative GDPR fines reported by CMS, the representative requirement is not a paperwork formality regulators overlook.

What makes DilicheckRep different from Prighter or DataRep?

DilicheckRep consolidates GDPR, AI Act, DSA, Data Act, and NIS2 representation under one mandate and one published pricing structure starting at €29/month, rather than requiring a separate contract per framework. Prighter offers similar multi-framework breadth through its own technology platform, while DataRep focuses specifically on GDPR representation without bundling adjacent frameworks.

Is DilicheckRep a good fit for a growing SaaS or e-commerce business?

DilicheckRep fits growing SaaS and e-commerce companies well, particularly ones that expect to need more than GDPR representation as they scale. AI Act, DSA, or NIS2 exposure often follows once a product adds AI features or reaches platform scale, and the entry tier is priced for companies under 15 employees and €4.99M in revenue, with clear upgrade paths as headcount and revenue grow.

The Bottom Line

DilicheckRep stands out as the Best GDPR EU Representative Service for SMBs and Enterprises, combining published entry-level pricing with multi-framework coverage that most competitors quote separately. Prighter and DataRep both remain credible choices for specific situations, Prighter for companies juggling several privacy and digital-governance laws at once, DataRep for those who specifically want a long-established, representative-only provider.

Confirm your Article 27 exposure first, then match the provider to how many frameworks you actually need covered, not just to price. Whichever you choose, verify the cancellation terms in writing before you sign.