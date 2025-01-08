TreeHouse Hotels & Resorts Announces New Property in Belgaum, Karnataka

08.01.25 – TreeHouse Hotels & Resorts, a leading hospitality chain owned by Karma Hospitality, is delighted to announce its upcoming property in the historic city of Belgaum, also known as Belagavi, Karnataka. This expansion marks a significant step for TreeHouse Hotels & Resorts in Karnataka, further solidifying its commitment to bringing “Quality meets Value” experiences to travelers across the country.

TreeHouse Kambers will open its doors shortly and will feature thoughtfully designed rooms and suites, ideal for both business and leisure travelers. The property will boast a spacious banquet hall, perfect for hosting meetings, conferences, and social gatherings.

The Hotel will have a “Mountain View Café” at the Roof Top with stunning views of the City with both indoor and outdoor seating to experience the city’s amazing weather. It will have an interactive Kitchen with great ambiance for people to enjoy, un-wind and relax with friends and family.

Nestled amidst the vibrant city of Belgaum, TreeHouse Chambers, Belgaum promises a convenient and comfortable stay. Each room will be equipped with modern amenities to ensure a restful night’s sleep. Whether visiting Belgaum for business or leisure, guests can expect the signature TreeHouse hospitality – “Dil Se” service that goes the extra mile.