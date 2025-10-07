Turnspire Capital Partners Portfolio Company Infinity Engineered Products Acquires Meklas Otomotiv

NEW YORK, October 07, 2025 — Turnspire Capital Partners LLC (“Turnspire”) announced today that its portfolio company, Infinity Engineered Products (“Infinity”), the global exclusive provider of Goodyear branded air springs, has acquired Meklas Otomotiv (“Meklas”). Founded in 1986, Meklas is one of Europe’s premier air springs manufacturers primarily serving aftermarket customers globally for commercial vehicle applications.

The acquisition provides significant synergy opportunities, as the combined business is positioned to benefit from Meklas’ strong sourcing and manufacturing capabilities in Turkey to further enhance Infinity’s customer-centric focus in North America. Infinity intends to capitalize on the opportunity to accelerate its next phase of growth by re-introducing the Goodyear brand to Europe and other geographic markets. In addition, Meklas’ strong engineering capabilities and resources should further complement Infinity’s ability to innovate, enabling the combined business to better serve customers across the entire value chain with market-leading quality and durability.

Char Zawadzinski, CEO of Infinity, said, “We are very excited to add Meklas to the Infinity family, as the shared resources and capabilities of both businesses will allow us to accelerate growth, better serve customers, and expand into new markets.”

Abel S. Osorio, a Partner of Turnspire and Chairman of Infinity, commented, “This transformative acquisition adds meaningful production capacity to Infinity and enables Goodyear air springs’ expansion into the EMEA region, which we believe will unlock numerous growth pathways and solidify Infinity as a global powerhouse.”

Herguner Bilgen Ucer and Freshfields LLP served as legal counsel to Infinity in the transaction.