Alcoholics Anonymous Marks 69th Foundation Day, Continues to Spread Hope Worldwide

New Delhi: 5 May 2026

Alcoholics Anonymous, a worldwide fellowship, continues to carry the life-saving message of hope to sufferers across the globe. AA in India has completed 69 years.

Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength, and hope with each other to recover from alcoholism.

The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop drinking. There are no dues or fees for AA membership. The organization is self-supporting through its own contributions.

AA is not allied with any sect, denomination, politics, organization, or institution. It does not wish to engage in any controversy and neither endorses nor opposes any causes.

Our primary purpose is to stay sober and help others to achieve sobriety.

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