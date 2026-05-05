GMEX Robotics Receives First Deployment Order for Bon Vivant 3.0 Cooking Robot Machines

GMEX Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: GMEX) (“GMEX Robotics” or the “Company”), a developer of AI-powered robotic technologies, today announced it has received its first deployment order under its previously disclosed AU$4.2 million agreement with a leading Australian hospitality food and beverage group.

The initial purchase order includes multiple Bon Vivant 3.0 automated cooking systems, representing approximately AU$504,000 in value. Delivery of the systems is expected to be completed prior to June 30, 2026.

The order represents the first phase of execution under the purchase agreement announced on March 23, 2026, which provides for the planned deployment of at least 50 intelligent kitchen robotics systems, including Bon Vivant 3.0 and Max models, across the customer’s network of hospitality venues throughout Australia. The identity of the customer remains undisclosed; however, it is the same leading Australian food and beverage group referenced in the Company’s March 23, 2026 announcement.

“This initial deployment order marks an important milestone in the transition from commercial agreement to active deployment,” said Sam Lu, Chief Executive Officer of GMEX Robotics. “We are now executing on our first large-scale hospitality contract, bringing Bon Vivant 3.0 systems into real-world kitchen environments and demonstrating the operational value of our technology.”

GMEX Robotic’ Bon Vivant 3.0 platform integrates AI-driven control systems, advanced sensors, and programmable cooking workflows to support professional kitchen environments. The system is designed to reduce labor intensity, improve consistency, and enable scalable food preparation across multiple locations.

This deployment represents the first phase of execution under GMEX Robotics’ previously announced agreement and is expected to serve as a foundation for broader rollout activities across the customer’s network as GMEX Robotics advances the commercialization of its intelligent culinary robotics platform.