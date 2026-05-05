ITS America Conference & Expo 2026 Offers More Outdoor Demonstration Experiences Than Ever Before

DETROIT, Mich. (May 5, 2026) — ITS America Conference & Expo, organized in partnership by RX Global and ITS America, introduces an expanded demonstration program for the 2026 ITS America Conference & Expo, taking place June 9-11 in Detroit, Michigan. Attendees will see firsthand how the newest technologies installed along roadways and within vehicles are making transportation in Detroit safer and more efficient. The program marks a significant leap beyond traditional outdoor demonstrations, delivering hands-on, immersive experiences that connect attendees with the latest intelligent transportation technologies in real-world conditions.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (Michigan DOT) is spearheading the ITS America Conference & Expo’s outdoor demonstration experiences, sponsored by Integral Blue, under the theme “Everyday Interoperability,” showcasing how everyday people benefit from a seamless ecosystem of emerging technologies. The 2026 program features a record number of demonstration participants, a milestone that reflects growing industry momentum and commitment to advancing intelligent transportation solutions.

“Michigan Department of Transportation is proud to showcase the State of Michigan as a living laboratory for next‑generation transportation,” said Michele Mueller, Manager Connected, Automated, Electrification at the Michigan Department of Transportation. “By demonstrating emerging innovations in active corridors, we provide the ITS community with a rare opportunity to experience how integrated, data-driven mobility solutions are shaping a safer, smarter, and more efficient mobility ecosystem.”

What makes this year’s ITS America Conference & Expo’s demonstration program truly distinctive is that attendees will experience the technology in transit to see how it works in real time.

The I-94 Freeway Experience spans a 45-mile route between downtown Detroit and Ann Arbor, featuring work zone warnings, road hazard alerts, and emergency vehicle applications delivered through advanced roadside sensors, dedicated communication units, and vehicle-to-network (V2N) cellular connectivity.

The M-1 Intelligent Woodward Experience runs four miles along 31 vehicle-to-everything (V2X)-equipped intersections between Huntington Place and the Electreon Inductive Charging Tour at the Henry Ford Health Center, deploying autonomous vehicle (AV) shuttles to demonstrate intersection-based mobility and safety services.

The Everyday Downtown Experience extends V2N applications throughout downtown Detroit, connecting AV shuttles, pedestrians, and micromobility users through a dedicated smartphone app that functions as a personal on-board unit for collision avoidance and vulnerable road user alerts.

Anchoring the broader program is ITS America Conference & Expo’s Emergency Response Tech & Demo Day, scheduled for Thursday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Outdoor Demonstration Area. Brought to life by GFT Infrastructure Inc. and Michigan DOT, this immersive event spotlights infrastructure-based V2X communications for incident scene warnings, drone delivery integration for emergency operations, and an autonomous freight vehicle available for up-close technical exploration. Attendees will engage directly with practitioners and technology specialists throughout the day.

The Outdoor Demonstration Area, located directly outside Huntington Place’s Hall B entrance, features live product demonstrations from leading industry innovators including Brandmotion, showcasing its SmartHUD Digital Vehicle Alert System; Haas Alert, demonstrating networked V2X safety solutions; Integrity Security Services LLC; Miovision Technologies, presenting connected vehicle capabilities; PrePass Safety Alliance; and Ver-mac. Each company will give attendees direct access to hands-on evaluation of new solutions and one-on-one time with the experts driving these developments.

The expanded program includes curated small-group visits to Newlab, Detroit’s premier innovation center, where startups and emerging technologies are advancing the future of mobility. Attendees will also tour The Detroit Smart Parking Lab (DSPL), where live demonstrations from participating companies highlight EV charging, autonomous systems, robotics, and drone operations. An ADASTEC autonomous shuttle will transport attendees between event venues, the Smart Parking Lab, and Newlab. Tours run multiple times throughout the event and are limited to 15 participants per session. More information about demonstrations will be added to the website in the coming weeks.

“The demonstration experience program is one of the most powerful differentiators of this event, and this year, we can truly say we are doing something new,” said Laura Chace, President and CEO of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America. “With a record number of demo participants and a reimagined experiential program, attendees will engage with technologies not just on the show floor, but out in the real world where they are designed to make a difference.”