Donald Trump Congratulates Narendra Modi on West Bengal Victory!

New Delhi. May 5 (BNP): U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s significant electoral success in West Bengal.

In a message shared publicly, Trump praised the scale of the victory, describing it as a “remarkable achievement” and acknowledging Modi’s leadership and connect with the electorate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Trump for his message, reiterating India’s commitment to strengthening global partnerships and democratic values.

Political observers noted that such international reactions highlight the global attention drawn by India’s electoral processes, particularly in key states like West Bengal.

Further reactions from global leaders are expected as the full results and political implications continue to unfold.