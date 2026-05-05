Gujarat’s i-Hub empowers entrepreneurs, from eco-friendly firefighting solutions to superfoods for kids!

Gandhinagar, May 5 (BNP): Gujarat’s i-Hub initiative is playing a transformative role in nurturing innovation and supporting entrepreneurs across diverse sectors, ranging from sustainable firefighting technologies to nutritious superfood products for children.

Backed by a robust policy framework and institutional support, the initiative has enabled startups to develop practical, scalable solutions addressing real-world challenges. Entrepreneurs associated with i-Hub are increasingly focusing on sustainability, health, and technology-driven innovation, contributing to both economic growth and social impact.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a strong foundation for India’s startup ecosystem by consistently promoting entrepreneurship and innovation. His vision has significantly contributed to Gujarat’s emergence as a leading hub of enterprise and technological advancement.

Officials highlighted that i-Hub provides critical support including mentorship, funding access, incubation, and industry collaboration, helping startups move from ideation to execution. The initiative is also fostering a culture of innovation among youth, encouraging them to pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

With continued support from the government and industry stakeholders, Gujarat is poised to strengthen its position as a key driver of India’s startup ecosystem, creating opportunities and solutions that resonate both nationally and globally.