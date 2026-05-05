“Well-being of people remains our only goal”: Vijay thanks Narendra Modi after strong TVK showing in Tamil Nadu polls!

Chennai, May 5 (BNP): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his party’s impressive performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In a statement issued after early trends and results indicated a strong debut for TVK, Vijay reiterated that the party’s core mission is the welfare and upliftment of the people. “The well-being of people remains our only goal. This mandate reflects the trust and aspirations of the public, and we are committed to serving them with sincerity and transparency,” he said.

Vijay also acknowledged the Prime Minister’s message of support and goodwill, thanking him for recognising the democratic spirit and the people’s verdict. He emphasised that TVK would work constructively to address key issues, including employment, education, healthcare, and social justice.

Highlighting the significance of the party’s performance, Vijay said the results mark the beginning of a new political chapter in Tamil Nadu. He assured that TVK would uphold democratic values and strive for inclusive development across the state.

The actor-turned-politician also extended his gratitude to party workers, supporters, and voters for their unwavering faith and dedication, stating that their efforts have laid the foundation for a people-centric governance model.