United Breweries Limited launches Amstel Grande Packaged Drinking Water

Bengaluru, May 8: United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN Company, has announced the launch of Amstel Grande Packaged Drinking Water, further expanding its beverages portfolio in India.

The newly launched packaged drinking water will initially be available in 200 ml and 500 ml formats across Uttar Pradesh, with a phased rollout planned in other states. The company said the product will leverage UBL’s extensive distribution network and strong channel partnerships for wider market reach.

Vikram Bahl said,

“Amstel Grande Packaged Drinking Water is an important addition to our portfolio. Leveraging UBL’s well-established distribution network and deep channel partnerships, we are well positioned to grow this brand.”

The company stated that Amstel Grande Packaged Drinking Water is produced following high standards of quality and safety, aligned with UBL’s established quality benchmarks.

Bengaluru-headquartered United Breweries Limited is India’s largest beer manufacturer and markets a range of beverages, including packaged drinking water, soda, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages under brands such as Kingfisher, Heineken®, and Amstel Grande.