Universal Halwasiya Group Successfully Completes Rs. 113-Crore Open Offer of Cupid Limited

Mumbai, India, December 27, 2023: Columbia Petro Chem Private Limited (“Acquirer 1”) and Aditya Halwasiya (“Acquirer 2”), (collectively referred to as “Acquirers”) have successfully completed Rs 113-crore open offer to acquire up to 3.47 million equity shares or 26 per cent stake of Cupid Limited at ₹325 per share.

Only 367 shares were tendered by public shareholders against an Open Offer for up to 34,67,880 fully paid up equity shares.

The open offer was followed by Universal-Halwasiya Group and Family through Columbia Petro Chem Private Limited and Mr. Aditya Halwasiya, after acquiring 5.58 million shares constituting 41.84 per cent of issued and paid up capital of Cupid Limited at Rs. 285 per equity share aggregating to Rs. 159.06 crore from its outgoing promoter / promoter group, Mr. Omprakash Garg and Mrs. Veena Garg.

The Acquirers of Cupid Limited have successfully completed its Open Offer as per all relevant SEBI guidelines. The Issue opened on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 and successfully closed on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Monarch Networth Capital Limited was the Manager to the open offer.