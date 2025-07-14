Vantiq Enters Southeast Asia with Radenta, Bringing Millisecond GenAI Decision-making to the Philippines

New alliance arms government, healthcare and infrastructure projects with real-time AI systems to boost national resilience and economic growth

Walnut Creek, CA – July 14, 2025 – Vantiq, the global platform for real-time AI, orchestration and intelligent system development, today announced a strategic partnership with Radenta Technologies Inc., the leading IT solutions integrators in the Philippines. This groundbreaking collaboration will anchor Vantiq in Southeast Asia by accelerating the rollout of event-driven applications that automate GenAI for orchestrating workflows within healthcare, government, emergency response and enterprise organizations nationwide.

Radenta’s nationwide footprint and long-standing public-sector relationships make it a powerful force multiplier for Vantiq. Together, the companies will let Philippine institutions sense, decide and take action within milliseconds, whether workloads run in the cloud, at the edge or in disconnected field locations.

“Over the past 10 years, Radenta has stood at the center of every major modernization push in the Philippines, including migrating ministries to the cloud, securing national networks and now preparing the country for AI-driven operations,” said Vantiq co-founder and CEO Marty Sprinzen. “Marrying that ground-level expertise with Vantiq’s real-time orchestration will cut down decision-making from minutes to moments, elevating public services, sharpening operational insight and powering the nation’s next wave of digital growth.”

Radenta delivers large-scale projects in government, education, healthcare and enterprise markets and maintains a deep partner ecosystem committed to client success.

“We are excited to bring Vantiq’s real-time AI platform to the Philippine market,” said Randall Lozano, President of Radenta Technologies Inc. “Together, we will help organizations across critical industries that need to unlock the power of real-time intelligence—enabling them to adapt faster, operate more efficiently and serve their stakeholders in entirely new ways.”

The announcement follows a joint seminar for the Philippine Department of Finance and the two-day Vantiq AI Summit held 8-9 July 2025 in Manila, where leaders saw how Vantiq fuses AI, IoT and human workflows into systems that see, think and respond in less than a second. Early collaboration will focus on public finance, emergency response, smart infrastructure and healthcare, supporting the country’s goals for digital resilience and inclusive growth.