Global Retail Giant Lulu Group Explores Strategic Sourcing from Meghalaya

Mumbai / Shillong, 14th July 2025: A high-level 8-member delegation from Lulu Group International, led by Mr. Salim M.A., Director, Global Operations, visited Meghalaya for a series of strategic engagements aimed at strengthening international market linkages for the state’s agricultural products. The visit follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Lulu Group International and the Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) in November 2023 at World Food India, New Delhi, facilitated by APEDA. Over the past two years, MSAMB has proactively facilitated the export of GI-tagged Khasi Mandarin, Pineapple, and Ginger through both air and sea routes.

The delegation held an official meeting with the Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, and senior secretaries from the Department. Discussions centred around expanding global market access for Meghalaya’s agricultural products, increasing farmer incomes, and scaling up agri-export infrastructure.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister assured the delegation of full government support in maximizing this partnership. He emphasized the importance of leveraging Meghalaya’s unique agro-climatic conditions and traditional practices to create a strong brand identity in global markets.

“Our focus is on ensuring maximum efficiency with the investments we make, so that the volume of products reaching international markets continues to grow,” said Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya. “As a government, we are fully committed to this partnership. Meghalaya is an agro-based society, and our produce, especially the GI-tagged and organic varieties, are unique to this region. These products have immense potential, and we are determined to take them to global platforms. Today, we are witnessing significant growth in production, organic certification, and farmer collectivization. A great deal of groundwork is already in motion, and we are building on that momentum to ensure long-term gains for our farmers,” he added.

In recent years, the Government of Meghalaya has taken bold and innovative steps to establish direct export channels for the state’s unique agricultural products, particularly those with Geographical Indication (GI) tags and certified organic status. These efforts are transforming Meghalaya into a key agri-export hub from the Northeast region of India.

In a pioneering move last year, the State Government facilitated the first-ever direct export of GI-tagged Khasi Mandarin to Dubai via air cargo from Guwahati Customs, effectively bypassing conventional routes like Mumbai’s sea ports and airports. This marked a breakthrough in agri-export logistics from the region, ensuring faster and more efficient transportation of perishable, high-value produce.

Building on this success, direct exports of pineapple consignments were also initiated, with Air India Cargo managing the shipment directly from Guwahati. These interventions reflect the Government’s strong commitment to streamlining export infrastructure and reducing turnaround times for both farmers and international buyers.

To date, Meghalaya has successfully exported over 13 metric tons of GI-tagged Khasi Mandarin and 10 metric tons of Pineapple to markets in the Middle East, reinforcing the state’s reputation for high-quality and fresh produce.

Further elevating Meghalaya’s presence in international markets, the first-ever sea shipment of 15 metric tons of organic ginger was successfully dispatched to Dubai in March 2025, facilitated by the Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) in collaboration with the Eastern Ri-Bhoi Organic Farmer Producer Company. This shipment showcased the scalability, traceability, and global readiness of Meghalaya’s organic value chains.

These pioneering export efforts, anchored in partnerships with global retail leaders like Lulu Group International, are a testament to the Government’s vision of unlocking premium markets, enhancing farmer incomes, and placing Meghalaya’s unique produce on the global map.

To further build on this success, a team comprising officials from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and eight progressive farmers from across the state undertook a Market Exposure Visit to Dubai from 16th to 18th March 2025. The visit was designed to provide first-hand insights into international trade practices, pricing strategies, and quality expectations from global buyers. Farmers interacted with wholesale buyers at Aweer Market, participated in a promotional showcase at the Our Wellness Village Café in Sharjah, and witnessed their products being displayed at Lulu Hypermarket, Silicon Oasis, alongside leading international brands.

This initiative was not only a testament to the Government of Meghalaya’s vision of integrating its farmers into global value chains but also helped lay the foundation for lasting trade relationships with major retail groups such as Lulu. The experience enabled farmers to better understand global consumer preferences, branding standards, and packaging benchmarks- key areas that are now being addressed in collaboration with Lulu Group and other partners.

These strategic efforts reflect the broader goal of the state to create sustainable, high-value market opportunities for Meghalaya’s farmers while positioning the state as a competitive player in the international organic and GI-tagged product space.