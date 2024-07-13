Varuna Group’s Pioneering Role in Sustainable Logistics with Climes

Gurgaon, Haryana, India Varuna Group, a leading supply chain provider, has partnered strategically with Climes, India’s leading climate finance company, to build a carbon emissions calculator for their clients.

In response to the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the logistics sector, Varuna Group is leveraging its expertise and resources to drive meaningful change. By joining forces with Climes, Varuna Group is empowering clients with a powerful tool: a dashboard that calculates their carbon footprint for all shipments. This includes their fleet as well as market vehicles. This dashboard will enable clients to gain real-time insights into their environmental impact, facilitating informed decision-making and encouraging proactive measures to reduce emissions.

Sudipt Juneja, Director and Chief Business Officer, Varuna Group said, “This collaboration highlights our dedication to cultivating sustainable business practices and promoting meaningful environmental change. Through the synergy of our efforts, we stand ready to empower organisations, providing them with insights into carbon emissions and the essential resources required to make informed decisions and achieve their sustainability goals.” Anirudh Gupta, Co-founder, Climes said, “Backing innovation and collaboration, we are shaping the future of our business. Together, we are starting a journey, utilising our collective expertise to build a more sustainable and resilient world for future generations.”

With this collaboration, Varuna Group reaffirms its position as a pioneer in the Indian logistics and warehouse industry, setting new standards for sustainability and corporate responsibility. By providing clients with comprehensive insights into their environmental footprint, Varuna Group empowers businesses to make proactive choices that not only benefit their bottom line but also contribute to broader environmental efforts.

The easy-to-use tool built by Climes provides real-time monitoring of carbon emissions, allowing businesses to track their progress toward reduction targets and comply with regulatory requirements. Integrating seamlessly with existing systems and processes, the platform streamlines data collection and analysis, enabling organizations to optimize resource usage and minimize environmental impact.

Through this collaboration, clients of Varuna Group will gain access to the carbon emission calculator built by Climes, empowering them with the tools and insights needed to measure, analyze, and optimize their environmental performance. By using advanced data analytics and machine learning algorithms, businesses can identify areas for improvement and implement targeted strategies to reduce carbon emissions across their operations.