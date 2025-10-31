Vietjet Finalises 100 Airbus Aircraft and US dollar3.8 billion Rolls-Royce Engine Orders to Drive Global Expansion

Mumbai, 31 October 2025: Vietjet and Airbus have finalised a landmark order for 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft, strengthening the airline’s long-term strategy for network expansion and fleet modernisation. The carrier has also signed a major agreement with Rolls-Royce for 92 Trent 7000 engines, along with comprehensive TotalCare® maintenance services, valued at US$3.8 billion.

These milestones were announced during the official visit of Vietnam’s General Secretary To Lam to the United Kingdom — a historic occasion marking the elevation of Vietnam–UK relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The deals represent a significant step forward for Vietjet and the broader Asian aviation industry as the airline continues to expand its international footprint, including across key growth markets such as India.

Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said: “These agreements are not merely commercial contracts, but a symbol of trust, aspiration, and a shared vision for sustainable development and global connectivity. Airbus and Rolls-Royce have been trusted partners of Vietjet in realizing people’s flying dreams, delivering safe, comfortable, and joyful journeys for our passengers. Together, we are not only connecting cities and countries but also connecting people, cultures, and the future, becoming a bridge of growth, cooperation, and prosperity among economies for a more peaceful and better world.” Mr. Christian Scherer, CEO of the Commercial Aircraft business at Airbus, said: “We are proud to partner with Vietjet, a symbol of the vitality and growing stature of Vietnam.” Mr. Ewen McDonald, Chief Customer Officer, Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace, said: “I am delighted to witness and accompany Vietjet’s remarkable growth. This agreement opens significant opportunities for Vietjet to continue expanding its network, offering passengers affordable, comfortable, and memorable travel experiences worldwide. Vietjet is now among Rolls-Royce’s largest customers, and we are proud to support the airline on its impressive development journey.”

The Trent 7000 engines will power Vietjet’s upcoming fleet of 40 A330neo wide-body aircraft, enabling its direct services between Vietnam and Europe in the future. The expansion also paves the way for Vietjet to strengthen its medium and long-haul operations and enhance connectivity between India and Vietnam, supporting the growing travel and trade demand between the two fast-emerging economies.

The airline currently operates non-stop flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to major Vietnamese cities, including Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City. Through the airline’s extensive network, Indian travellers can also connect to top destinations across Asia-Pacific with numerous affordable flight options.