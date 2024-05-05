Welcome to the Best Brains Family – Vaughan Lawford & Major MacKenzie

Vaughan, Canada, May 05, 2024 — Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Vaughan – Lawford & Major MacKenzie. The center opened on May 3 weekend. Owner Neha Arora has been working hard with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Vaughan area.

Best Brains is firmly established in Ontario with over 29 centers spread across the province and many more currently in active development. With the growing demand for after-school enrichment, the franchise teams are now focusing on emerging areas where new families are seeking excellent after-school education options for their children.

The center provides ample space to host various programs for students and serves as a community hub for families prioritizing education. In-person classes are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and Saturday mornings. Students have the option to enroll in Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Success Manager Elanor Smith, “Our new locations all feature our Coding program.” She adds, “Offering Coding classes from day 1 at our newest centers generates significant interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which is precisely what our program was designed to do.” Another distinctive feature of Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both enjoyable and engaging, using the right side of the brain to strengthen students’ overall brain power.

Neha eagerly anticipates creating a learning-friendly atmosphere for students of various ages, aiming to play a pivotal role in their achievements. She is joined by exceptional qualified teachers.

For insights into how Best Brains Vaughan – Lawford & Major MacKenzie can enhance your child’s academic performance, reach out at (437) 603 3225 or email vaughanlawford@bestbrains.com