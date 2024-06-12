Wind Chasers takes flight with its first Aviation Training Center in Bangalore

Bangalore, June 12, 2024: Wind Chasers, India’s leading pilot training academy, today unveiled its state-of-the-art pilot training centre in Bangalore. The company aims to train over 1000 pilots in the next two years through a comprehensive suite of programs approved by India’s aviation regulator DGCA.

The new facility will also offer a diverse range of training courses including flight training programs for the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft. By equipping students with these specialised skills, Wind Chasers aims to enhance their employment prospects within both domestic and international airlines.

Furthermore, Wind Chasers offers DGCA-approved ground classes for commercial pilot licences, covering essential subjects like flight, air navigation, meteorology, and technical knowledge. The program includes course books, study kits, interactive classes, certificates, mock tests, and practise with past papers. With small classroom sizes and a 25:1 student-to-teacher ratio, Wind Chasers prioritises individualised attention, ensuring that top-notch instructors provide personalised assistance and supplementary support to help each student excel.

Commenting on the same, Sumaiya Ali, Founder Windchasers shared “We are thrilled to inaugurate our pilot training centre in Bangalore, a city that is rapidly emerging as a hub for the aviation industry. Our state-of-the-art centre is designed to nurture the next generation of pilots by providing them with world-class training resources and personalised guidance from experienced professionals. At Wind Chasers, we understand the challenges and complexities that aspiring pilots face in their journey. To ensure our students receive comprehensive guidance, we have curated a team of mentors who will support them at every juncture of their pilot training.”

Wind Chasers has partnered with renowned international flying schools from the USA, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and more, ensuring students receive practical training that develops the skills needed to obtain commercial pilot licences and ratings. This multi-phase training scheme equips candidates with a balanced combination of theoretical and practical skills, guiding them toward successful aviation careers.