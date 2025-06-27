Odisha Excise Department Concludes Anti-Addiction Campaign with Grand Walkathon on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

Bhubaneswar: The Excise Department, Government of Odisha, successfully concluded the first phase of its state-wide campaign against addiction and illicit substances with a grand Walkathon organised today on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The month-long campaign, which began on 31st May 2025 (No Tobacco Day), was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha and has seen active participation from various departments, NGOs, volunteers, students, and public figures across all districts of the state. The campaign aimed to create awareness against addiction, and the menace of illicitly distilled and adulterated liquor, drugs, and banned substances.

To mark the culmination of this impactful initiative, a Walkathon was held early this morning, beginning at 6:30 AM from Gate No. 3 of Kalinga Stadium, and concluding at Janata Maidan via Jaydev Vihar and XIMB Square, covering a distance of approximately 2.3 km.

Hon’ble Minister Prithviraj Harichandan and Smt. Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Excise Department, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the Government of Odisha’s commitment to a substance-free society and the success of the campaign in mobilising public consciousness.

The event witnessed overwhelming participation from youth, students, civil society organisations, and prominent personalities from the Odia film and cultural fraternity, all united in their resolve to fight substance abuse and support a healthier society.

A vibrant musical performance by a live band welcomed the participants at Janata Maidan, setting the tone for the formal gathering that followed. The event was graced by several celebrated brand ambassadors and dignitaries, including Shree Arindam Roy, Shree Harihara Mohapatra, Shree Sritam Dash, Shri Sudarshan Pattnaik and Smt. Pinki Pradhan.

The formal session began with speeches from the guests, who passionately addressed the gathering, sharing messages of hope, resilience, and the importance of deaddiction.

The cultural segment of the programme featured a power-packed dance performance by the Mokshya Dance Group on the campaign’s theme song, “Ama Sankalp”, followed by a thought-provoking drama on deaddiction by the Lipsha Group.

As the event drew to a close, participants were treated to an engaging musical performance by the Vignanz Band, accompanied by distribution of food packets.

This campaign and its culminating event reflect the Excise Department’s proactive approach in promoting a drug-free and addiction-free Odisha, reinforcing the message of prevention through awareness, public participation, and cultural integration.