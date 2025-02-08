Expert Reveals How IOS 18.4 can Potentially Impact your Email Marketing Strategy

According to MacRumors, Apple’s iOS 18.4 update is set to introduce major advancements powered by Apple Intelligence, along with changes that could significantly impact email marketing strategies.

Saul Marquez, CEO of digital marketing agency Outcomes Rocket, shares insights on how these updates could reshape email marketing and what strategies marketers can use to stay ahead, including ensuring optimized engagement, strong deliverability, and seamless adaptation to Apple’s evolving ecosystem.

1. AI-Powered Personalization & Siri Enhancements

With the power of iOS 18.4, Siri gets smarter using on-screen awareness and deeper per-app controls. Thus, users will have more interactive ways of engaging with emails and notifications. It is undeniable that personalization is crucial in marketing. along with this new development, email marketers should pay close attention to the smallest details, such as the subject lines, the content, and the CTAs, ensuring they all match the user’s preferences and behaviors. In addition, AI-driven insight may also alter how and when customers will interact with promotional emails. At the initial stage of iOS 18.4, businesses should take these shifts into careful consideration and collect data accordingly, which will serve them to customize the journey for their audiences to their best interests.

2. AI-generated summaries and Email Visibility

Apple Intelligence brings an interesting feature to summarize news notifications. At first glance, this may only apply to news apps, but in turn, they can be beneficial to email marketing If Apple decides to bring the AI-generated summaries to emails, subject lines, and opening sentences become even more important, as we would want the AI to represent the correct information. This poses a risk of misinformation or misinterpretation of brands’ content; thus, email marketing experts need to keep an ear out for the feature potential and adapt accordingly.

3. Increased Language Support for Global Campaigns

Apple is starting to open its market and adapt more and more languages to its AI and systems, meaning that there will be a growing number of iOS users interacting with these tools in their native languages. The opportunity for localized email marketing is open more than ever with multi-language email campaigns and distinguished cultural references, which will significantly raise engagement and conversion rates. Therefore, appropriate, accurate, but also trendy, and contextual translation will be the top priority.

Saul Marquez, CEO of Outcomes Rocket, commented on the findings:

“The iOS 18.4 update reiterates the coming wave of Apple increasing use of AI to shift how users engage with digital content, and especially email. With more powerful Siri and perhaps AI-enabled summaries, email marketers need to modify their strategy with clear and AI-friendly subject lines and opening sentences; otherwise, businesses may face claims regarding misinformation. On the other hand, a good opportunity for brands is also presented with the expansion of Apple Intelligence into more languages, allowing for more efficient localization strategies as well as better connection with global audiences.”