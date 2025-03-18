GKU Punjab and Heritage Community College, Canada, Partner to Offer Dual Degree/Diploma Program

Bathinda, Punjab – March 18, 2025

Guru Kashi University (GKU), Punjab, has partnered with Heritage Community College, Canada, to provide students with an exceptional opportunity to earn a globally recognized Canadian diploma alongside their GKU degree. Announced today, this collaboration is set to offer students international academic exposure and a competitive edge in the job market.

Under this initiative, both current and new GKU students can now enroll in a Canadian diploma while pursuing their degree. The self-paced learning model provides flexibility, allowing students to complete coursework at their convenience. Upon successful completion, students will graduate with both a GKU degree and a Canadian diploma, significantly enhancing their global career prospects.

The partnership was officially unveiled at GKU’s Annual Day, a prestigious event attended by students, faculty, and distinguished guests. The launch featured live Q&A sessions, student testimonials, and insights from industry experts, highlighting how this initiative will benefit aspiring professionals.

This year’s Annual Day also brought together students from across India and international institutions for a vibrant showcase of performing arts, music, and intellectual exchange. The event also included an annual prize distribution ceremony, recognizing and rewarding students for their outstanding performances in various competitions.

One of the key advantages of this program is its cost-effectiveness. Students can now obtain a globally recognized Canadian qualification without the financial burden of studying abroad. Additionally, the diploma enhances international career and immigration prospects, provides industry-relevant skills, and serves as a pathway for further studies or employment opportunities in Canada. This collaboration ensures that students gain world-class education from India without the challenges of visa applications and relocation.

Speaking about the partnership, S. Gurlabh Singh Sidhu, Chancellor of GKU, stated, “This collaboration is a testament to GKU’s unwavering commitment to providing students with world-class education and international exposure. Partnering with Heritage Community College, Canada, expands opportunities for our students, allowing them to gain global credentials while studying at home. This initiative strengthens our mission to develop industry-ready professionals equipped with the best of both worlds—Indian education and Canadian expertise.”

Jatinder Dhesi, President of Heritage Community College, Canada, highlighted the significance of the partnership, saying, “Education today is borderless, and this collaboration ensures that GKU students can access high-quality Canadian education from their home country. Our self-paced diploma program provides flexibility and international recognition, preparing students for a successful future. We look forward to welcoming GKU students into our academic framework.”

Amit Bhaskar, Director of International Relations, added, “This initiative reflects the forward-thinking vision of both GKU and HCC in creating global pathways for students. By integrating Canadian diploma credentials into our academic framework, we are enhancing employability and providing a strategic advantage for students aspiring for international careers or further studies in Canada.”

With this collaboration, GKU and Heritage Community College have redefined international academic opportunities, empowering students with the knowledge and skills required to excel in a globalized workforce. This partnership underscores GKU’s dedication to fostering excellence in education and equipping students with the resources needed to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.