“We Defeated Cancer!”: The Story of HIIMS Patients Who Defeated Death

New Delhi, March 18, 2025 –

In a press conference organized by HIIMS (Hospital and Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences), cancer patients who were once declared incurable by leading hospitals shared their extraordinary recovery journeys. These patients, who had been advised chemotherapy and radiation, healed through Fever Therapy, the DIP Diet, Zero-Volt Therapy, Panchakarma Therapy, Time as Medicine, along with Ayurveda and homeopathy at HIIMS—without undergoing conventional treatments. Led by Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury and Acharya Manish, the event highlighted the institute’s holistic therapies, which have enabled patients to heal naturally.

Speaking at the event, Acharya Manish emphasized the need to rethink conventional cancer treatments, stating, “Conventional medicine often focuses on symptom suppression rather than root cause healing. Our approach at HIIMS is to strengthen the body’s natural ability to fight diseases like cancer, ensuring long-term wellness without harmful side effects.”

During the event, Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury presented his book, “Rabbit-Tortoise Model for Cancer Cure,” which provides scientific evidence on why chemotherapy and radiation often worsen cancer instead of curing it. He stressed, “The medical industry has conditioned people to believe that cancer is a death sentence unless treated with toxic chemicals. Our research and real-life patient recoveries prove otherwise—cancer can be reversed naturally.”

The highlight of the event was the testimony of five former cancer patients who defied the odds and fully recovered through HIIMS’ holistic treatments:

Nishamani Behera from Odisha was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and advised chemotherapy and surgery. Instead, she chose HIIMS’ approach, following a strict DIP diet, Fever Therapy, and Zero-Volt Therapy. Within months, her tumor shrank, and she was declared cancer-free without a single chemotherapy session.

Prativa Samal, a professional working in Dubai, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and given a grim prognosis. Opting for HIIMS’ natural therapies, she followed a detox regimen, Panchakarma, and Ayurvedic medicines. Today, she leads a healthy life with no sign of cancer recurrence.

Chander Wati from Haryana was diagnosed with lung cancer and given just a few months to live. After undergoing HIIMS’ holistic treatments, including breathing exercises, herbal therapies, and immune-boosting nutrition, she made a miraculous recovery.

Ambika Puri from Chandigarh was suffering from leukemia (blood cancer), and doctors had ruled out any chance of survival. However, through HIIMS’ specialized therapies focusing on herbal detox and a plant-based diet, her blood reports gradually normalized, and she regained her health.

HIIMS’ innovative therapies focus on detoxifying the body, boosting immunity, and restoring cellular health, using treatments like Panchakarma therapies, the DIP diet, Zero-Volt Therapy, yoga, and sunlight exposure. The conference also drew a parallel between HIIMS’ mission and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s fight for freedom, emphasizing that just as Netaji fought against colonial oppression, HIIMS is fighting against the dominance of toxic medical treatments. The event concluded with a powerful message—cancer is not a disease but a metabolic disorder that can be reversed naturally.