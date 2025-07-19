IIIT Hyderabad Plants 1,200 Saplings in large-scale campus plantation drive

Partners with sustainable green initiative, One Tree Planted USA, and FedEx USA

Hyderabad, 19 July 2025 — Demonstrating its commitment to sustainable and eco-conscious practices, the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) carried out a large-scale plantation drive on Saturday, planting 1,200 saplings across its lush 66-acre campus in Gachibowli.

The initiative was undertaken in collaboration with Sustainable Green Initiative (SGI), supported by One Tree Planted USA and FedEx Corporation USA. The drive aligns with IIITH’s ongoing mission to foster a green, smart, and environmentally responsible campus.

Since its inception, IIITH has remained an environmentally conscious institution, home to over 2,000 trees, equipped with rainwater harvesting systems, Wi-SUN smart street lighting, and intelligent monitoring systems for water and electricity consumption. The campus is also proudly plastic-free, reflecting its broader ethos of sustainable living.

“Supporting Sustainable Green Initiative (SGI) was a natural extension of our values and annual plantation efforts,” said a spokesperson from IIITH. “This drive not only enhances biodiversity on campus but also inspires wider environmental action.”

SGI has been actively working to restore Hyderabad’s green cover, rebuild degraded ecosystems, and promote environmental stewardship. “As urban areas increasingly lose natural cover, partnerships like these between corporations, academic institutions, and civil society are key to creating long-term impact,” said a representative from SGI.

Both IIITH and SGI expressed hope that this initiative would act as a catalyst for similar green drives across Hyderabad and India, encouraging communities to reimagine sustainability as a shared responsibility.