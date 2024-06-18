Industry Titans Flock to FORE School of Management: Class of 2024 Shines in Record Placement Drive

Hyderabad, India 18 June, 2024: FORE School of Management proudly announces the successful conclusion of its placement season for the batch of 2024, achieving outstanding results that highlight the institute’s commitment to excellence and industry relevance.

In a resounding testament to student caliber and institutional connections, FORE School of Management celebrates its exceptional placement season. With a highest domestic salary of INR 44 LPA and an average salary of INR 14.8 LPA, the demand for FORE graduates underscores their industry relevance. Renowned companies spanning diverse sectors, including Accenture, Deloitte, EY, HDFC Bank, KPMG, and Infosys, among others, participated in the placement drive, further validating FORE’s strong industry ties.

Recognizing the exceptional potential and expertise of FORE’s graduates, industry leaders offered coveted roles across a spectrum of functions, including Consulting, Finance, Marketing, Operations, and IT. This comprehensive placement success, coupled with a remarkable 100% placement rate, solidifies FORE School of Management’s position as a premier business school in India, exemplifying its commitment to excellence in education and industry integration. With unparalleled career opportunities and transparent communication, FORE stands out.

Dr. Subir Verma, Director of FORE School of Management, expressed his delight at the achievements of the 2024 batch, stating, “We are immensely proud of our students for their exemplary performance during the placement season. These results are a testament to the quality education and holistic development provided at FORE. We remain committed to nurturing future leaders who are ready to take on the challenges of the dynamic business world.” One of the standout success stories from this year’s placement season is Harkirat Singh, who secured a prestigious role at Balmer Lawrie (UAE) LLC with an impressive package of INR 70 LPA. Harkirat says, “I thank FORE School for the opportunity, professors’ guidance, and transparent communication from the placement cell. Leveraging my academic background, I secured an Operations Research role at Balmer Lawrie. My PGDM specialization equipped me with key skills, aiding in cracking the interview for Balmer Lawrie Dubai.”

The stellar placement outcomes for 2024 underscore the strategic efforts by the Career Services Office at FORE School of Management, which works tirelessly to build strong industry connections and provide students with unparalleled career opportunities.