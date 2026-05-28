Kamdhenu Jeevandhara starts skill development courses at new centre in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan – Press rel

Bhiwadi , May 28 : Kamdhenu Jeevandhara Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Kamdhenu Group after successful, Computer & Stitching centre at Gurgaon is delighted to start 2nd skill development courses at its new centre in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Located in the RIICO Industrial area, the new skill development centre has commenced classes in Computers and Stitching for the under privileged section of the society. More courses are being planned for training at the centre for maximum social impact.

Ms. Radha Agarwal, Chairperson, Kamdhenu Jeevandhara Foundation said,

“The Kamdhenu Jeevandhara Foundation is firmly committed to fostering positive change in the society through empowerment. Our skill development program has had a massive impact on not just individuals but on families and the society at large. The new skill development centre in the heart of an industrial area will benefit industrial workers, underprivileged women and children in the surrounding areas by skilling them for better employment opportunities and kick-start their entrepreneurial journey. We are working to add more skills such as communications and beauty training at the centre to deliver an even bigger impact in the future.”

The Skill Development Centre, in association with the Rotary Club of Bhiwadi currently runs courses in computer training and tailoring. 60 students are enrolled in each course and classes are held in 4 batches of 15 students each. The duration of the course is 6 months respectively. The centre is manned by a centre incharge with two certified trainers for each course.

The foundation has been imparting skill development classes since 2019 and has delivered life changing impacts to many families. As part of the program, sewing machines and computers are also provided free of cost on a need basis to select beneficiaries. The foundation also conducts tree plantation drives, blood donation drives and other welfare initiatives regularly.