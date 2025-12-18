Oasis Fertility Partners with Project Nanhi Kali to Support the Education of 100 Underprivileged Girls

Hyderabad, Dec 18: Oasis Fertility, one of India’s trusted reproductive healthcare providers, has announced a new initiative to support the education of 100 underprivileged girls through a partnership with Project Nanhi Kali – an education programme jointly managed by the K. C. Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) and the Naandi Foundation.

The announcement comes as part of Oasis Fertility’s campaign ‘Happy New Family’, which encourages couples to take informed and proactive steps towards beginning their journey to parenthood in the new year 2026. While the campaign primarily focuses on awareness, education, and access to fertility care, Oasis Fertility has extended the spirit of new beginnings to the community through this partnership. Under the Oasis Happy New Family campaign, couples aspiring to be parents at Oasis will also join Oasis in sponsoring girl children from underserved communities through Project Nanhi Kalis for a brighter future.

Through this initiative, Oasis Fertility will fully sponsor the academic-year support of selected Nanhi Kali beneficiaries. The programme includes digital learning access, financial literacy, life-skill development, and sports leadership training. Each girl will also receive a Nanhi Kali Kit comprising essentials such as a bag, shoes, sanitary pads, stationery, t-shirts, etc. to ensure she can pursue her education with dignity, consistency, and confidence.

This collaboration reflects Oasis Fertility’s belief that empowered communities begin with empowered women and girls. By supporting foundational education, Oasis Fertility aims to contribute to breaking cycles of disadvantage and enabling young girls to realise their potential.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Durga G Rao, Co-Founder & Medical Director, Oasis Fertility, said:

“At Oasis, we believe science transforms lives, but so does opportunity. Many young girls don’t have access to learning due to various factors. Through our partnership with Project Nanhi Kali, we are supporting deserving girls to go to school, build confidence, and envision a future full of possibilities. Education is one of the most powerful forms of empowerment, and we are proud to support it.”

Mr. Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Oasis Fertility, added: “After our successful attempt to felicitate the children born via IVF and other advanced fertility treatments with Oasis Ayushman Scholarship in November, this initiative strengthens the purpose of our ‘Happy New Family’ campaign by extending the idea of new beginnings to the communities we serve. Supporting girl child education is one of the most meaningful ways to create long-term societal impact. Our collaboration with Project Nanhi Kali enables us to contribute to sustainable change and reinforce our commitment to responsibility beyond clinical boundaries.”

Ms Swati Srivastava, Vice President Partnerships, Project Nanhi Kali said: “We appreciate Oasis Fertility’s support towards the education of underserved girls. At Project Nanhi Kali, our focus has always been to enable young girls to continue learning with dignity and confidence. Partnerships like this strengthen our ability to provide sustained academic and holistic support, helping every girl realise her potential and shape a brighter future.”