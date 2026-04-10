Florida Has the Worst Pedestrian Safety Record in the Country. After a Bradenton Crash, Who You Call First Changes Everything.

Florida consistently ranks as the worst state in the nation for pedestrian safety. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, pedestrians were involved in more than 10,200 crashes in Florida in 2023, resulting in 779 deaths and over 1,400 serious bodily injuries. That is not a rounding error. It reflects a systematic failure to protect people on foot from drivers who are distracted, impaired, or simply not looking.

Manatee County has been identified by the Florida Department of Transportation as a priority county for pedestrian safety improvement, which is an official acknowledgment that the risks here are above average and the infrastructure has not caught up. For anyone struck by a vehicle while walking in Bradenton, connecting with a Hale Law pedestrian injury lawyer in Bradenton as quickly as possible is the most important step toward protecting a claim.

What Florida Law Says About Driver Duties to Pedestrians

Under Florida Statute 316.130, drivers must yield the right of way to any pedestrian in a crosswalk, marked or unmarked, at any intersection. Every corner of an intersection is legally a crosswalk unless explicitly closed by a government entity with posted signage. A driver who fails to yield and strikes a pedestrian has violated that statutory duty and is civilly liable for the resulting injuries. The law also requires drivers approaching from the opposite direction to stop when a vehicle has already halted for a pedestrian, preventing a second vehicle from passing into someone who is legally crossing.

Left-turn and right-turn crashes at signalized intersections are among the most common and most deadly mechanisms, where a driver focused on a gap in traffic turns directly into a pedestrian’s path without checking. Drivers attempting to pass stopped vehicles also frequently strike pedestrians in or near the roadway. Distracted driving, impairment, and excessive speed each compound the danger substantially. The FLHSMV has noted that 85 percent of pedestrian fatalities in Florida occur during the early morning, late afternoon, and evening hours, when visibility is reduced and driver alertness tends to drop.

“When a vehicle hits a pedestrian the impact is violent and the subsequent injuries are often life-altering. A knowledgeable Bradenton pedestrian accident attorney eases some of the stress by taking on the legal case and advocating for the victim’s best interests.”

The Fault-Shifting Problem: Why Pedestrians Need Strong Representation

The FLHSMV has documented that pedestrian crashes most often occur in conditions where drivers have less excuse for not seeing someone on foot, yet pedestrians are routinely blamed in the aftermath. Law enforcement reports sometimes characterize pedestrian behavior in ways that benefit the at-fault driver’s insurer. Witnesses, conditioned by a car-centric culture, may frame what they saw in ways that undercut the victim’s account. And insurance adjusters are trained to identify any detail, a pedestrian slightly outside a marked crosswalk, crossing late on a signal, or dressed in dark clothing at night, to argue that the victim bore some degree of fault.

Florida’s modified comparative negligence standard makes that fault-shifting directly consequential. A pedestrian found more than 50 percent responsible for their own accident recovers nothing under current law. Below that threshold, any award is reduced proportionally by the pedestrian’s share of fault. Anticipating that strategy, gathering the evidence to counter it, and presenting the claim in a way that withstands those arguments requires experienced legal representation from the earliest stage.

What a Pedestrian Injury Claim Covers

The economic damages available after a pedestrian accident reflect the full financial weight of the injury: emergency care, surgery, hospitalization, ongoing treatment, rehabilitation, medication, adaptive equipment, and future medical costs for any permanent conditions. Lost wages during recovery and reduced future earning capacity where the injury has lasting effects on the ability to work are both recoverable. For victims with catastrophic injuries, accurately projecting long-term care costs is one of the most important things skilled legal representation does in capturing the full value of a claim.

Non-economic damages covering pain and suffering, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, and loss of consortium are not subject to a fixed cap under Florida law. Florida’s two-year statute of limitations runs from the date of the accident. Surveillance footage gets overwritten within days. Witnesses move on. Physical evidence at the scene disappears. Engaging an attorney promptly after a crash protects all of it.

Hale Law: Bradenton’s Pedestrian Accident Team

Hale Law was built around a single purpose: exclusive representation of injury victims in Manatee County and across Florida. Founding attorney Patrick Hale is a fifth-generation Floridian. The firm’s attorneys trained at Stetson University College of Law, nationally recognized for trial advocacy, and spent years on the insurance defense side before dedicating the firm entirely to the people those companies work against. That background gives the team a direct understanding of how carriers assess pedestrian claims and how to challenge their tactics effectively.