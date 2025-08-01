Rangeet Hosts Inaugural SEEK Summit for Future Ready Classrooms

Educators Come Together for a More Human, Equitable, and Future-Ready Classroom at the First-Ever SEEK Summit by Rangeet

Mumbai, August 1st, 2025 — In a world where curriculums and classrooms cannot keep up with the challenges of the future the Rangeet SEEK Summit arrived as a timely and necessary pause — a space to reflect, reconnect, and reimagine how we prepare children for life.

Held at Kohinoor Banquet, Dadar East, the summit brought together over 100 counsellors and education officers from government, government-aided, and private schools across Mumbai — many of whom are currently implementing or preparing to adopt the Social Emotional and Ecological Knowledge (SEEK)© curriculum, developed by Rangeet.

Through shared stories, real challenges, and collaborative design sessions, the event marked the launch of the SEEKer Community, a growing network of educators dedicated to infusing social, emotional, ecological, and digital media addiction awareness into the very fabric of everyday learning.

A Summit Rooted in Empathy, Energy, and Action

The day began on a note of connection. Instead of just badges, each participant received a card with an animal or character illustration, a playful touch that determined their seating and tribe for the day. This simple gesture laid the groundwork for a day that championed empathy, voice, and community.

An address was delivered by Dr Prachi Jambhekar – Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education), BMC. Educators then took centre stage, candidly sharing the emotional and behavioral challenges they navigate in modern classrooms. Their reflections, framed through Rangeet’s Circle of Control activity — set the stage for a grounded panel discussion on “‘How Can We Work Together To Prepare Children For The Future?” moderated by Sandeep Mishra and featuring Sonia Relia, Education Expert & Author, Principal Ajay Singh, Podar Hindi School, Delnaz Delina, Counsellor, Cathedral and John Connon School, and Farida Lambay, Co-Founder & Trustee, Pratham Mumbai Education Initiative.

From policy discussions to real-world examples, the session reinforced that equipping students with a breadth of skills like critical thinking, creativity, and confidence along with nurturing the wellbeing of teachers and learners alike, fosters an environment where both can flourish.

Happy Teachers make for Happy Classrooms

The most moving segments of the day came from the teachers themselves — those who have been using SEEK in their classrooms. They shared stories of students learning to express feelings, show kindness, take responsibility for the planet, and feel more prepared for an unpredictable future.

The storytelling didn’t stop there. “Worry Wart,” a short SEEK story about a little boy who carries his worries in his hat everyday, was read aloud, followed by an open mic where teachers spoke about the pressures they silently carry. It was an emotional moment, a reminder that teachers too need safe spaces and support systems.

That’s when Rangeet introduced its next innovation: a teacher wellbeing chatbot, developed in collaboration with Mon Brokman of Behavioural Foresight – an expert in performance and mental resilience who works with professional athletes.

From Reflection to Action: The Birth of the SEEK Community

As the event moved into its final segment, participants were invited to co-create what a supportive SEEKer community could look like. Facilitated group discussions culminated in a “Tree of Change” activity, where each teacher wrote down one personal commitment or reflection— a step they would take to build more compassionate classrooms. These were added to the Tree of Change: a growing installation of collective intent and action. The summit concluded with heartfelt thanks and a group photo, followed by a lunch where the conversations only deepened.

A word from Simran Mulchandani, CEO and Co-founder of Rangeet, shared, “Teaching is the second most stressful profession. Every day is a performance in front of judgemental students; a race to complete the portion; pressure from parents and administrators which ends with teachers getting squished in the middle. The SEEK Summit showed us that when you give teachers the space to connect, reflect, and co-create, they come alive. And when teachers feel valued, children thrive.” Further Karishma Menon, Co-founder of Rangeet and Director of Curriculum, added “Teachers are more than the guides of a classroom. They’re friends, counselors and parents to the children they teach. We ask a lot from them, sometimes forgetting they have their own lives, hopes and dreams. What if we could build a community that shares the load, one that uplifts, supports and truly values them? My hope is that this summit is just the first of many meaningful steps in that direction, because communities are not built overnight, they’re nurtured.” Rushva Parihar, Head of the OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation added “We are thinking ‘what can we do for children?’ but we have to also think: ‘What can we do for teachers?’ Teachers have to be counselors, career guides and therapists. But who is doing all this for teachers? Mental health is a big buzz word, but always used in the context of improving the mental health of students. However, if we have to improve their mental health, then we have to first think: ‘What can help the teachers?’”

What’s Next?

The SEEKer Community is now live, with ongoing conversations and support continuing via a dedicated WhatsApp group. Rangeet will continue to engage, co-create, and learn with teachers — ensuring that the change sparked at the summit evolves into long-term, scalable impact, starting with Rangeet’s goals of impacting 100 million children globally by 2030.

As India contemplates its educational priorities, the SEEK Summit made one thing clear: when we make space for empathy, wellbeing, and real-world readiness, we don’t just prepare children for the future — we prepare the future itself.