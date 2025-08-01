Breastfeeding Week 2025, Chicco Stands by Mothers with Care and Compassion

As World Breastfeeding Week 2025 begins, Chicco – an established global name in baby care reinforces its longstanding focus on nurturing early parenthood, with a belief that parenting is unique to everyone – This includes advocating for modern-day solutions that help ease common breastfeeding challenges with advanced products like – thoughtfully designed breast pumps, soothing nipple care and ergonomic nursing pillows that make breastfeeding more accessible, comfortable, and practical for today’s mothers donning multiple roles.

Through its digital platforms, Chicco is curating a week of conversations: sharing bite-sized expert tips, lactation guidance, relatable experiences, and small reminders that no mother is alone in this journey. The brand’s nursing range which includes manual breast pumps, breast pads, ergonomic nursing pillows, and nipple shields has been developed with the intent to ease the small yet significant moments that shape happy feeding experience for mother and the baby. The focus is not merely on product functionality, but on creating comfort, reducing stress, and letting parents focus on bonding with their babies.

Mr. Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India, shares, “Mother’s milk is vital for a child’s growth. The WHO and UNICEF recommend that mothers should give breast milk to their baby exclusively for upto 6 months and continue 2 years of age along with additional foods. However, every parent’s journey is personal and may require different forms of support. Sometimes, it’s a product that makes life easier. Sometimes, having an expert around whom parents can easily trust can go a long way. This Breastfeeding Week, our effort is to be a reassuring voice, a helpful hand, and a small source of strength for parents, no matter where they are in their journey.”

As the week unfolds, Chicco hopes to be part of a larger movement – one that normalizes conversations, removes pressure, and makes it okay to ask for help. Because when we promote mother’s milk, we invest in healthier babies, stronger mothers, and a brighter future.