Telangana State Dental Conference (TSDC) to Showcase Excellence in Dental Education and Innovation

Hyderabad, Jan 26: The Telangana State Dental Conference (TSDC), a premier academic event for the dental fraternity, is set to be held in Hyderabad, bringing together dental professionals, academicians, researchers, and postgraduate students from across Telangana and neighboring states.

The conference aims to promote continuous dental education, facilitate scientific exchange, and update practitioners on the latest clinical advancements, digital dentistry, and evidence-based practices. The scientific program will feature keynote lectures by eminent national speakers, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and scientific paper and poster presentations.

Chief Guests for the first day and inauguration Dr Rajesh Reddy Kuchkulla, MLA NagarKurnool, Guests of Honour Dr Pramod Gandra and Dr Vikram Reddy graced the occasion and spoke on the importance of dental fraternity in our society.

Valedictory was presided by His Excellency, Honourable Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma shared his valuable insights.

“The Telangana State Dental Conference has been thoughtfully designed to bridge clinical practice with emerging innovations. Our aim is to empower dentists with knowledge that is practical, relevant, and future-ready, while also fostering unity within the dental fraternity.

The conference will also feature a large-scale dental trade exhibition, showcasing the latest dental equipment, materials, digital workflows, and technological solutions. In addition to academics, cultural programs and social evenings have been planned to encourage networking and camaraderie among delegates.

“The scientific sessions have been carefully curated to cover contemporary topics across all specialties, ensuring meaningful take-home messages for everyday clinical practice.”

The conference is being organised by a committed and experienced team comprising:

Dr. K V Sujan Kumar – Organising Chairman

Dr. Venugopal Rao Nadella– Organising Secretary

Dr Kiran Kumar Mallela, President IDA Cyberabad

Dr KP Varma, Secretary, IDA Cyberabad

Dr DN Swamy, President , IDA Telangana

Dr D Chalapathi Rao, Secretary, IDA Telangana

Dr. Pavan Kumar – Chairman, Scientific Committee and his team of Dr Sridhar K, Dr Phani Praneetha, Dr Anisha

Dr. Venugopal Rao Nadella, Dr Chairman, Trade Committee and his team Dr K Rajesh Reddy, Dr YD Vijaya Sinha Raju and Dr Mohana Deepika

Dr. M Praveen Kumar– Treasurer

Dr Dheerendra, Chairman Food and banquet committee and his team Dr Ravi Shankar and Dr Ashwin Deshpande

Dr Naresh Krishna Reddy, Chairman , Cultural committee and his team Dr Swetha Barapati, Dr Vaishnavi, Dr Deepti rao

Dr Satish Chairman, Registration committee and his team Dr Aravind

Dr Sharban Hussain, chairman Hospitality and venue committee and Dr Shwetha Bingi, Dr Sivakumari, Dr Jyothsna

along with an enthusiastic team of executive and organising committee members.

With strong academic content, industry participation, and cultural engagement, the Telangana State Dental Conference promises to be a comprehensive celebration of learning, innovation, and professional bonding, reaffirming the commitment of the dental community towards excellence and lifelong learning.

Conference was attended by over 2800 dentists and dental students from all over Telangana state