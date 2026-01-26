Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Honorable Governor of Telangana inaugurates LVPEI’s Lahoti Eye Centre at Kondapur

Hyderabad, January 25, 2026: L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) proudly announces the inauguration of its Lahoti Eye Centre at Pranava Vaishnaoi Business Park, Kondapur. The new facility, designed with patient experience and care at its core, was inaugurated by Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Honourable Governor of Telangana, on January 25, 2026. Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chairman – LVPEI, Shri Sureshchandra P Lahoti and Shri Prashant K Lahoti, donors of the Lahoti Eye Centre were also present at the inauguration.

Set in a bigger space, with enhanced facilities, the Lahoti Eye Centre delivers comprehensive eye care with the same level of excellence and trust, expected of L V Prasad Eye Institute.

Key Highlights of the Lahoti Eye Centre, Pranava Vaishnaoi Business Park, Kondapur:

· Dedicated Outpatient Departments (OPDs) for Cataract, Cornea, Glaucoma, Oculoplasty & Cosmetic Eyelid Care (including Botox and fillers), Retina, Pediatric Eye Care, and Contact Lens Services

· Spacious layout optimized for improved patient flow

· Superior accessibility and ample parking

· Inclusive, safe, and patient-friendly premises

LVPEI gratefully acknowledges the generous support of Raisaheb Pannalal Hiralal Lahoti Trust and Shri Sureshchandra P. Lahoti, Managing Trustee, whose contributions have made this expansion possible.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Honorable Governor of Telangana, said, “Telangana and Hyderabad are proud of L V Prasad Eye Institute for its groundbreaking research, outstanding eye care and for making eye health accessible to all, irrespective of the complexity of care needed or ability to pay.”

Dr G N Rao, Founder Chairman, LVPEI; said, Our objective is to take quality eye-care services to patients who need them the most. As the city continues to expand and distances grow, it is not feasible for everyone to travel to Banjara Hills. To address this challenge, we have established satellite centres to bring care closer to communities. This is our fourth satellite centre, and we will continue to identify and expand into areas where there is a genuine need. Our core intention is to ensure access to the highest standards of eye care for all. For those who cannot afford quality treatment, we are committed to providing care free of cost, a mission we have upheld consistently and will continue to pursue. We believe that cost should never be a barrier to excellence, and even high-cost, advanced treatments will be delivered with uncompromising quality at this centre as well. Currently, we provide services across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, with a focused effort to reach even the remotest regions of these states. This is envisioned as a model for similar initiatives elsewhere. Should others in such states wish to replicate this model, we will extend our full support. At present, we are already supporting eighteen such centres across India and abroad, furthering our commitment to accessible, world-class eye care.

Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chairman – LVPEI, added, “At LVPEI, our mission is to take eye care closer to people. This relocation of the Lahoti Eye Centre to Kondapur is a key step in that direction, making specialized eye care services more reachable and convenient for the community.”

In 1995, we launched our community outreach programme, and today our presence spans 317 locations. As urban areas expanded, we recognized that increasing traffic and longer commute times were creating challenges for our patients. This insight led us to not only strengthen our primary and community-based care but also to enhance patient comfort and accessibility by establishing satellite urban city centres. These centres enable patients from nearby areas to conveniently access services, with nearly 95% of treatments being delivered locally. Only patients requiring highly complex procedures or care for rare eye conditions need to visit our main centres. Currently, we operate four tertiary care centres located in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Cuddapah, and Bhubaneswar. Annually, we serve close to 2.4 million outpatients and have patients coming from across the country. To extend our reach beyond Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, we have embraced technological innovation through tele-ophthalmology, branded as ConnectCare, developed in-house by our team. Through this platform, patients can upload their medical records, which are reviewed by our doctors, followed by direct consultations via telephone or video calls. Looking ahead, our goal is to further leverage technology to bring eye care closer to people’s doorsteps. Our vision is to ensure that every patient has access to affordable, quality eye care within a 50-kilometre radius, making comprehensive eye care truly accessible, inclusive, and patient-centric.

Shri Sureshchandra P Lahoti, the donor of the Lahoti Eye Centre speaking on the occasion said, “It is very gratifying for us as a family to see that the Lahoti Eye Centre is now at a more spacious location, making trusted eye care accessible to citizens in this part of the city.”