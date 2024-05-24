Perfected her look with L’Oréal Paris’ cult-favourite beauty essentials

New Delhi, 24th May 2024: The Indian film industry luminary Aditi Rao Hydari, made a breath-taking appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, representing L’Oréal Paris’ ambassador. This year marks the 27th anniversary of L’Oréal Paris’ prestigious association with the Cannes Film Festival, and Aditi’s presence epitomized this milestone with elegance and glamour.

Aditi achieved a very simple yet elegant look by using L’Oréal Paris makeup products, for her full-face makeup look. She achieved a glowing and flawless complexion using L’Oréal Paris Infallible Foundation in a powder form and Infallible Concealer. Her makeup exuded a soft, ethereal glow, highlighted by a pinkish-nude lip colour. Aditi opted for the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick in the shade 105 Breakfast in Bed, delivering intense, long-lasting colour with a flawless matte finish that stays all day. This versatile product also doubled as a blush, adding a harmonious hue to her cheeks. For her eyes, she skilfully applied the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Grip 24HR Matte Liquid Liner in Black, complemented by the L’Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara, achieving a striking and dramatic effect. She elegantly styled her hair into a neat bun to complete her look.

Radiating confidence and style, she wore a Gaurav Gupta ensemble, a monochrome gown that had voluminous drapes on the side in ivory. Her outfit not only highlighted her impeccable fashion sense but also displayed her exquisite taste and sophistication. This is Aditi’s third appearance at Cannes since her debut in 2022.

Aditi perfectly embodied the theme for L’Oréal Paris at Cannes 2024, ‘Many Ways To Be An Icon.’ The brand embodies an inclusive representation of beauty that resonates with women across the globe. Through their partnership with L’Oréal Paris, they aim to amplify the message of self-worth and inspire millions worldwide to embrace and honour their unique individuality. As the Festival de Cannes’ official makeup partner, it inspires ambassadors, actors, and actresses to showcase this empowered beauty vision on the red carpet.