Harnaaz Sandhu poses with Harmanpreet Kaur: Punjab raised us, India shaped us, universe became our stage

Mumbai, Jan 10: Actress-former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu shared a proud moment with Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, reflecting on their shared roots and global journeys.

Calling it an honour to meet the skipper, Harnaaz celebrated how Punjab nurtured the two, India moulded their identities, and the world gave them a stage to shine.

Harnaaz took to Instagram to share a picture with Harmanpreet, capturing a celebratory moment from the opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

In the image, the former beauty queen looks radiant in a golden ensemble as she poses alongside Harmanpreet, who cuts a confident figure in the Mumbai Indians jersey, embodying the spirit of a champion.

For the caption, Harnaaz wrote: “Punjab raised us, India shaped us, and the World & Universe became our stage. Honoured to catch up with Captain @imharmanpreet_kaur today! Chak de phatte @wplt20.”

The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) commenced on January 9 with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday, with Harnaaz, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Honey Singh adding glitz to the pre-match entertainment.

Harnaaz opened the evening with a monologue celebrating women’s achievements across India, declaring, ‘We are ready’ to set the tone for her performance.

Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet, are the most successful side with two titles and are currently the defending champions too, while Smriti Mandhana’s RCB won the 2024 edition. Delhi Capitals, runners-up in all three previous seasons, will again be aiming to break their title drought.

Talking about Harnaaz, she made her acting debut last year with “Baaghi 4”. Directed by A. Harsha, the film also stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series.

It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. In the film, a grieving man awakens from a coma and sets out to uncover the truth about his missing girlfriend who nobody believes even exists.

–IANS