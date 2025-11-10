Migael Pretorius to return to Somerset for 2026 season on multi-format deal

Taunton, Nov 10: South African all-rounder Migael Pretorius is set to return to the Cooper Associates County Ground in 2026 after signing a multi-format contract with Somerset County Cricket Club. The 30-year-old will be available for the entire duration of next season, the club confirmed in Taunton on Monday.

Pretorius, who hails from Vereeniging in Gauteng province of South Africa, first joined Somerset in 2024, making an instant impact with both bat and ball. That season, he scored 324 runs and took 23 wickets in eight County Championship matches, quickly becoming a fan favourite among teammates, members and supporters alike.

He returned to Taunton this year and featured in 12 matches across all three formats, claiming 33 wickets and scoring 240 runs. Pretorius played a pivotal role on the final day, taking three for 27 and scoring 12 from three balls in the semifinal as Somerset went on to win the Vitality Blast for the second time in three years.

Reflecting on his return, Pretorius said, “I’ve really enjoyed playing for Somerset over the last two years. From day one, I was made to feel at home, and it’s a pretty special place to play. To be part of the team that won the Blast was incredible, and hopefully, we can emulate and even exceed that success in 2026.”

Welcoming the all-rounder back, Somerset’s Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry, praised Pretorius’ commitment and influence: “From the moment he arrived in 2024, Migael wholeheartedly bought into the culture of the Club. During his two previous spells with the Club, he has shown that he has the ability to impact games with the bat, with the ball, and in the field, and he will once again add valuable depth and experience to the squad.”

In December 2020, Pretorius was added to South Africa’s Test squad for their series against Sri Lanka while in March 2021, Pretorius was named in South Africa’s Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their series against Pakistan. In April 2021, he was named in Free State’s squad, ahead of the 2021–22 cricket season in South Africa.

–IANS