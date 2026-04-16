Father-in-law donates kidney to save son-in-law in a rare and inspiring Transplant case

Mumbai, Apr 16: In a remarkable medical achievement combined with an inspiring human story, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road has successfully performed a rare and complex ABO incompatible kidney transplant, saving the life of a 39-year-old patient.

The patient, who was also diabetic and physically fragile, had no suitable donor within his immediate family. In an extraordinary act of selflessness, his 55-year-old father-in-law stepped forward to donate his kidney despite having a different blood group (AB positive donor to B positive recipient). Such transplants, known as ABO incompatible transplants, are highly challenging due to the risk of infections, especially in cases with very high antibody titres.

The medical team conducted an advanced desensitisation protocol to reduce the patient’s antibody levels before proceeding with the transplant. The surgery was performed successfully with meticulous planning, strict infection control, and comprehensive post-operative care.

Today, just one month after the transplant, both the donor and recipient are in good health. The patient has been successfully taken off dialysis and has started gaining weight, marking a significant improvement in his overall condition and quality of life.

Subsequently, a highly experienced surgical team from Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road performed the transplant with utmost precision. The team included Dr. Jayesh Dabalia; Dr. Pradeep Vyavahare; Dr. Prakash Tejwani; and Dr. Ashutosh Baghel—Consultant Urologists and Renal Transplant Surgeons who collectively ensured meticulous intraoperative management and comprehensive postoperative care.

Speaking about the case, Dr Puneet Bhuwania, Nephrologist and Kidney Transplant physician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road said,

“This case is truly rare and deeply inspiring on both a medical and human level. Performing an ABO incompatible kidney transplant with very high antibody titres is extremely challenging. What makes this case extraordinary is the selfless act of a father-in-law stepping forward to save his son-in-law’s life when no other donor was available. Such bonds go beyond biological compatibility and reflect the true strength of family support. With advanced desensitisation and a multidisciplinary approach, we were able to achieve a successful outcome.”

Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road is equipped with a state-of-the-art kidney care and transplant unit, offering comprehensive services including advanced dialysis, immunology support, critical care, and post-transplant management. The hospital has emerged as a trusted centre for patients from Palghar and Thane districts, providing access to highly specialised kidney treatment closer to home.

This successful transplant not only highlights the hospital’s clinical excellence but also reinforces its commitment to delivering advanced, life-saving care with compassion and expertise.