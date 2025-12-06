Radhika Apte says, ‘I don’t have any FOMO about missing out on anything’

Mumbai, Dec 6: Actress Radhika Apte says she has absolutely no fear of missing out on anything.

Radhika, who has shifted base to London and keeps on traveling back and forth for work, was asked during an exclusive conversation with IANS if she feels that not being permanently based in Mumbai leads to losing out on good work opportunities.

Clarifying that she does not believe this to be true, Radhika told IANS, “If I want to do something, I’ll come there. And if I miss it, I miss it. There’s something else I have here. So, I don’t believe in that.”

She further stressed that she does not have any FOMO of missing out on anything.

“I don’t have any FOMO about missing out on anything. I don’t think anything is as big as we think it is, you know.”

Work-wise, Radhika will soon be seen in the forthcoming thriller, “Saali Mohabbat”.

Shedding light on her character, Smita, she revealed, “Well, I play the character Smita, who’s a housewife and who is somebody who loves gardening, and she has a very quiet life, really. And, you know, she’s very happy in her house and her husband and her garden and everything, but then something happens, and then you go on a very different, thrilling ride, really.”

Radhika added that “Saali Mohabbat” essentially tells the story of an introverted woman who is a plant lover and a simple housewife.

During the conversation, Radhika also opened up about what exactly drew her to the character.

“Well, the thing is, it’s very different, it’s not like any other crime thriller that you might have seen recently in Indian cinema. Because it’s, you know, at the moment when everybody feels the need to do everything, have everything very fast-paced, actiony, when a thriller means you’ll have action, you’ll have this, that. This film is the opposite. This film has such subtlety. This film has such silences and atmospheric tension. And it is very still and calm. And that was something that was very exciting about it.”

–IANS