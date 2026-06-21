Swaranjali Delhi, in Association with Shreyas Webmedia Solutions, Pays Musical Tribute to Guru Pandit Suramani Bauri Bandhu Sethi

Eminent artists and disciples gathered at Gita Govinda Sadan, Bhubaneswar, to celebrate the enduring musical legacy of the legendary sitar maestro through soulful classical performances

Bhubaneswar, June 21: A musical tribute programme in memory of the renowned sitar maestro, Guru Pandit Suramani Bauri Bandhu Sethi, was organized this evening at Gita Govinda Sadan, Bhubaneswar, jointly by Swaranjali Delhi and Shreyas Webmedia solutions.

The programme was inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Shri Surendra Das, Editor of Chinta O Chetana and a senior organizer. Distinguished guests included Smt. Pankajini Sethi, wife of late Pandit Suramani Bauri Bandhu Sethi, Shri Neel Achary, Shri Partha Sarathi Lenka, and Smt. Gouri Achary.

The event was organized through the efforts of Pandit Subrata De, a beloved disciple of the late maestro and the chief artist of Swaranjali Delhi. The programme was coordinated by Guru Alok Das.

The event commenced with an invocation dance (Mangalacharan) and Sthayi presentation by dancer Geet Mallik. In the second segment, students of Mancheswar Shishu Niketan—Om Prakash Mahalik, Srittik Kuanr, Dipanki Rana, Saismita Mahanti, Suprip Jena, Salvi Tanaya Rout, Saikrupa Das, and Ananya Pattnaik—presented a group classical vocal recital under the guidance of Guru Abhimanyu Sahu. They were accompanied on the tabla by Guru Jitendra Sahu.

In the instrumental segment, Shri Jiban Prakash Das on sitar and Dr. Sandeep Kumar Rout on sarod performed a jugalbandi in Raga Mishra Shivaranjani, presenting a vilambit composition in Ektal followed by a drut composition in Teentaal. They were accompanied on tabla by young tabla artist Matru Prasad Panda and on tanpura by Lakshmipriya Behera.

Dr. Bilambita Banisudha presented Hindustani classical vocal music in Raga Madhukouns, including a vilambit composition in Ektal, a drut composition in Teentaal, and Hindi bhajans. She was accompanied on tabla by Guru Kulamani Sahu, on harmonium by Guru Dhaneswar Ojha, and on tanpura by Kehera.

The concluding performance featured Pandit Subrata De, who presented Raga Desh and a Dhun on the sitar. He was accompanied on tabla by Guru Prana Prakash Das.

The sound arrangement was managed by Mrudul Nath, audio technician from RMS Audio, Hyderabad.

On behalf of Mancheswar Shishu Niketan, Smt. Mayuri Sinha and Smt. Bijayalakshmi Mishra received honors. All participating artists were felicitated with certificates of appreciation by Swaranjali Delhi in recognition of their contributions to the programme.