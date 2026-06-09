Bangalore Young Professional’s ‘Stress Headache’ Turned Out to Be a Rare Aggressive Brain Tumor

Radiation oncologists and clinical experts at Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore, have successfully treated a 34-year-old female patient from Bangalore diagnosed with a rare, highly aggressive, and life-threatening bifrontal Glioblastoma (GBM), demonstrating cutting-edge non-surgical oncological expertise and timely precision intervention.

The patient, a young working professional balancing a demanding corporate career and personal commitments, had been experiencing minor headaches for several weeks—symptoms she, like many young adults, dismissed as routine work-induced stress and burnout.

The gravity of her condition escalated suddenly when she collapsed at home after suffering her first major seizure, which was accompanied by total memory loss of the episode. Following a preliminary evaluation and anti-seizure medication, she appeared to stabilize. However, the critical turning point occurred during a road trip when she suffered three severe seizures within a span of just two hours, prompting her immediate referral to Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta, for advanced intervention.

Detailed diagnostic imaging and advanced evaluations at the institute revealed a highly challenging and clinically unusual diagnosis: bifrontal Glioblastoma. Unlike typical GBM cases that present as localized lesions, imaging in this patient revealed widespread involvement across both frontal lobes of the brain. Because of this extensive bilateral involvement, conventional surgical removal carried an exceptionally high risk of severe neurological deficit.

Confronted with these clinical challenges, the multidisciplinary tumor board at Apollo Hospitals opted for a non-surgical, high-precision radiotherapy approach. The clinical team executed a highly targeted treatment plan consisting of 25 sessions of image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) utilizing state-of-the-art RapidArc technology. This was immediately followed by two CyberKnife boost sessions, delivering concentrated, sub-millimeter precision radiation directly to the high-risk tumor areas while completely sparing the surrounding healthy brain tissue.

The complex treatment was successfully tolerated by the patient with no major side effects. Since October 2024, she has transitioned to her routine cycles of monthly chemotherapy alongside regular diagnostic scanning. Following the intervention, the patient has made a remarkable recovery, successfully returning to her professional work, engaging in recreational activities, and reclaiming a normal quality of life.

Highlighting the critical nature of the case, Dr. Sridhar PS, leading Radiation Oncologist at Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore, stated:

“This case highlights a dangerous trend where young, active individuals attribute serious neurological warning signs like persistent headaches or brief blackouts to lifestyle fatigue or stress. Glioblastoma is an exceptionally aggressive tumor that demands immediate, highly precise intervention. When widespread bifrontal involvement ruled out conventional surgery, our team leveraged advanced IGRT and CyberKnife technologies to target the disease with pinpoint accuracy.

The success of this treatment proves that even when surgery is not viable, advanced precision oncology can safely destroy high-risk tumor cells and give patients their lives back.”

Medical experts at Apollo Hospitals emphasized that persistent neurological symptoms—including recurring headaches, seizures, sudden dizziness, memory lapses, trembling, or visual disturbances—should never be ignored. They underlined that early diagnosis, prompt neurological consultation, and timely MRI brain imaging are critical to ensuring successful outcomes in aggressive brain disorders.