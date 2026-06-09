From Pain to Purpose: How One Teen Turned a Scoliosis Diagnosis into Advocacy

When Mya Cullings was 12 years old, she thought her back pain was because of her hip-hop dancing. But as the pain worsened and breathing became difficult, her family knew something was wrong. After a visit with a chiropractor and her pediatrician, Mya was diagnosed with a severe case of scoliosis and was referred to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

Scoliosis causes the spine to have an abnormal S-shaped or C-shaped curve. Children with scoliosis can experience back pain, problems breathing and uneven shoulders or hips. If left untreated, it can lead to severe pain, organ damage, mobility limitations and digestive issues. Roughly 3 million new cases of the condition are diagnosed in the United States each year.

The severity of scoliosis is determined by measuring the degree of curvature in the spine. Mya had an S-curve, meaning her spine had curves in the upper and lower part of her back. A degree of curvature above 50 is considered a severe form of scoliosis. Mya’s degree of curvature was over 70 in her upper back and over 50 in her lower back.

“After seeing the X-ray, I had no words. I was speechless. It was shocking to see my child like that,” says Angela Cullings, Mya’s mom.

For many children with scoliosis, treatment begins with a back brace designed to slowly straighten the spine over time. However, since Mya’s condition had already progressed too far, Amit Jain, M.D., M.B.A., chief of minimally invasive spine surgery at the Children’s Center, recommended she get surgery right away.

Just two months after her original chiropractor appointment, Jain surgically straightened Mya’s spine using spinal fusion, two metal rods and 17 screws. (See photos before and after surgery above.)

“The recovery was difficult mentally and physically. I missed dance and part of school. I had to have help walking and regaining my balance. But now, there’s no pain,” says Mya.

Now, 15-year-old Mya is dancing again — and helping other kids feel confident. Mya started a local support group for children with scoliosis. She empowers, educates and encourages kids and teens to be proud of their scars.

Through fundraising, she gifts kids with scoliosis stuffed bears wearing back braces or with spinal scars. She even gifted 100 bears to Jain to give to future patients.

Her work isn’t finished yet. Mya is already working toward a career in 3D modeling and engineering, with hopes of making a career in creating back braces — supporting future patients with scoliosis in their journeys.

June is Scoliosis Awareness Month — a time to promote education and early detection of scoliosis.