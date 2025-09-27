CARE Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, Performs Andhra Pradesh’s First Robotic-Assisted Cardiac Bypass Surgery

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, 27th September, 2025: CARE Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, has achieved a historic milestone with the successful completion of Andhra Pradesh’s first robotic-assisted coronary artery bypass surgery. The landmark procedure was performed on a 54-year-old male patient, Mr. X, who was diagnosed with coronary artery disease with triple-vessel disease (CAD TVD) during a routine screening.

Mr. Satish (Name changed) underwent a cardiac evaluation because of a strong family history of heart disease. A positive treadmill test (TMT) and subsequent coronary angiogram revealed severe blockages in all three major coronary arteries. After comprehensive pre-operative assessment, the CARE cardiac team recommended a minimally invasive coronary surgery (MICS) with robotic assistance.

The operation involved robotic-assisted harvesting of the left internal mammary artery (LIMA) using the state-of-the-art da Vinci surgical robot, followed by the placement of two grafts through a small MICS incision.

Mr. Varun Khanna, Group Managing Director, Quality Care India Limited, said, “We are delighted to celebrate this historic achievement and congratulate our entire clinical team on successfully performing Andhra Pradesh’s first robotic-assisted cardiac bypass surgery. The introduction of the da Vinci robotic platform for cardiac surgery marks a major leap forward for healthcare in the state. Robotic technology is not a promise for tomorrow, it is a reality we are delivering today. At CARE Hospitals, advanced technologies have long been integral to our cardiology programs, consistently ensuring superior outcomes and enhanced patient safety. Building on this strong foundation, we enable patients to access world-class cardiac care without leaving the state, or even the country. Our next focus is twofold: first, to extend robotic and other technology-driven capabilities into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to bridge critical access gaps; and second, to accelerate technology integration across multiple specialties while training the next generation of surgeons in these advanced techniques.” “This breakthrough opens doors for thousands of cardiac patients across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and parts of the Northeast, who previously had to travel to metropolitan cities for advanced robotic heart surgery. With this achievement, CARE Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, strengthens its role as a regional referral hub for high-end cardiac care,” Mr. Varun added. Dr. Nikhil Mathur, Group Chief of Medical Services, CARE Hospitals, noted, “This milestone reflects the exceptional depth of expertise within our cardiac surgery department and our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence. For years, our teams have successfully managed some of the most complex cardiac conditions, from congenital heart defects in newborn to advanced coronary artery disease in adults, while maintaining outcomes on par with leading global centers. Our unwavering focus on achieving the best clinical outcomes drives every innovation and treatment we bring to our patients. The successful use of robotic technology in coronary bypass surgery demonstrates how CARE Hospitals continues to raise the standard of care in Andhra Pradesh. Dr. L. Vijay, Clinical Director and Lead Consultant – Cardiac Surgery, CARE Hospitals, Visakhapatnam said, “This successful robotic-assisted bypass underscores our commitment to bringing advanced, minimally invasive heart surgery to Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh. Patients benefit from smaller incisions, less pain, and faster recovery, with the highest standards of precision and safety. The procedure was completed with zero complications and minimal blood loss, enabling the patient to be discharged in just four days after surgery, reducing recovery time by nearly 40% compared to traditional bypass techniques.

The Department of Cardiac Surgery at CARE Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, offers comprehensive care for patients of all age groups, managing everything from complex birth defects in infants to advanced cardiac disease in adults. With the addition of the da Vinci robotic system, the hospital has set a new benchmark for cardiac care in Andhra Pradesh, aligning its capabilities with the world’s most advanced cardiac surgery centers.