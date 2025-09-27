Taiwan Excellence Launches Next Generation Technologies at Taiwan Expo India 2025

At the Grand Product Launch Session in the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, eight award-winning Taiwanese brands showcased breakthrough innovations in AI mobility, industrial IoT, smart healthcare and next-generation networking for the Indian market.

New Delhi, September 27, 2025: The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion hosted the Grand Product Launch Session at Taiwan Expo India 2025 under the theme “Unveiling the Smart Innovations.” The showcase brought together eight globally recognized Taiwanese brands, CHIMEI MOTOR, Cypress, Proscend, LORRIC, IPEVO, KENDA, MSI, and Zyxel, unveiling world-class technologies designed to accelerate India’s priorities in ICT, smart healthcare & lifestyle, industrial solutions, advanced gadgets, and future mobility.

The launch strengthened Taiwan’s position as a global technology leader and strategic innovation partner for India. By unveiling world-class solutions in AI-driven mobility, next-gen networking, immersive collaboration, smart healthcare and industrial automation, the session highlighted how Taiwanese innovation is accelerating India’s digital transformation and Industry 4.0 adoption. Each participating brand delivered engaging presentations, showcasing their latest technologies and breakthrough innovations.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Brian Lee, Executive Director, TAITRA, said, “The theme ‘Unveiling the Smart Innovation’ reflects how technology is reimagining industries, transforming lifestyles, and powering India’s digital growth story. With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies, Taiwan Excellence is proud to bring cutting-edge, market-ready solutions in ICT, smart living, mobility, and healthcare. The enthusiastic response we have received highlights the strength of India-Taiwan ties and our shared vision for a smarter tomorrow. This year, we are delighted to showcase eight breakthrough innovations from leading Taiwanese brands, strengthening our long-term commitment as India’s growth partner.” Ms. Estela Chen, Director, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, Economic Division, added, “India and Taiwan share a common vision of open economies, resilient supply chains, and sustainable growth. As trusted partners, we are working together in areas like Digital India, Make in India, and Smart Cities. This event is more than a showcase, it reflects our growing collaboration and the commitment of Taiwanese enterprises to support India’s development journey with world-class, relevant innovations.”

Innovation Highlights

CHIMEI MOTOR: Introduced AI imaging-based ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) platforms tailored for India’s AIS regulations. The integrated Camera + AI SoC supports front ADAS (IVA), digital mirrors (CMS), in-cabin monitoring (DMS/OMS), and advanced awareness (BSIS/MOIS/RVS), powered by iCam and iBox for customizable, next-gen mobility.

Cypress: Unveiled Pro AV innovations for seamless digital collaboration. From wireless projection and synchronized video walls to telemedicine-ready solutions, Cypress enables smarter workflows across enterprises, education, healthcare, and mission-critical environments.

Proscend: Launched the award-winning 708EPI Long Reach PoE switch delivering 800m connectivity with surge protection and intelligent management. Supported by 5G/4G IIoT routers and industrial gateways, Proscend enables secure, robust networking in demanding industrial and outdoor settings.

LORRIC: Introduced Echo Sense Quick Clamp Ultrasonic Flow Meters with gel-free installation, one-click auto setup, and instant compatibility across diverse fluids and materials, simplifying real-time, cost-effective industrial flow measurement.

IPEVO: Presented plug-and-play visual communication devices for hybrid collaborations. The VZ-R visualizer delivers sharp clarity for training and education, while the TOTEM 360 provides immersive meetings with built-in QR-based translation for global accessibility.

KENDA: Showcased high-performance cycling tires engineered for reliability and speed. The Valkyrie K1160X ensures road cycling excellence, while the Booster K1227, a World Cup-proven XC tire, delivers agility and control for competitive performance and the Double Black K1265 is the latest all condition gravity and trail tire with a faster rolling speed.

MSI: Highlighted its TRUE GAMING systems and enterprise PCs, blending cutting-edge design with sustainability. Through MSI Green Products and Green Living initiatives, MSI empowers gamers, creators, and enterprises with both performance and responsibility.

Zyxel: Strengthened its cloud-first networking portfolio with Nebula, now enhanced by AI-driven features like Wireless Health, WiFi Aid, and intent-based automation. Combined with WiFi 7 infrastructure and ZyWALL USG FLEX H firewalls, Zyxel ensures intelligent, secure, end-to-end connectivity for modern businesses.

The product launch session brought together more than 40 attendees, including company representatives, industry association members, media professionals, and technology enthusiasts, creating an energetic space for networking and knowledge exchange. Over the years, Taiwan Excellence has been instrumental in introducing cutting-edge technologies and innovations to the Indian market, enabling local enterprises to access world-class solutions across diverse sectors. With a continued focus on innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth, Taiwan Excellence remains committed to supporting India’s evolving technology landscape and driving transformative solutions that shape the future of industries and everyday life.

India-Taiwan relations, established with the opening of representative offices in 1995, continue to advance cooperation across diverse sectors. Both nations have remained committed to strengthening this partnership, which, though gradual in progress, holds immense opportunities for mutual benefit. Deeper collaboration through Government-to-Government (G2G), Business-to-Business (B2B), Government-to-Business (G2B), Government-to-People (G2P), and People-to-People (P2P) channels can promote strong economic, technological, cultural, and social linkages-creating a resilient and enduring partnership.

Another major attraction of the day was a fun and engaging experiential activity that stole the spotlight. Taiwan Excellence hosted a record-breaking event as part of its Give Me Five campaign. The highlight of the event was the popular mascot, Fu Bear who is on a mission to spread joy. Taiwan Excellence successfully secured two new records in both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records—specifically for the “Maximum Hi-Fives Given by a Mascot in One Minute” and “Maximum Hi-Fives Given by People to a Mascot.” This lively event also featured a special guest appearance by popular Indian actress Avneet Kaur, who engaged with a large crowd of fans and experienced Taiwan’s cutting-edge technology firsthand.

Don’t miss the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion on the final day i.e. 27th Sept.