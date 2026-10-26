Chandigarh Physician Presents Chronic Osteomyelitis Case Study at International Homeopathy Congress in Mexico

Dr. Vikas Singhal’s paper was accepted for oral presentation at the 79th LMHI World Congress in Mérida, where practitioners and researchers gathered to discuss clinical practice and research in homeopathy.

Chandigarh, October 26, 2026: Chandigarh-based homeopathic physician Dr. Vikas Singhal presented a clinical case study on chronic osteomyelitis at the 79th World Congress of the Liga Medicorum Homoeopathica Internationalis (LMHI), held from October 21 to 24 in Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico.

The paper, titled “A Case of Chronic Osteomyelitis Treated with Homeopathy,” was accepted for oral presentation by the congress’s Scientific Committee. It documented an individual case managed using homeopathy and formed part of the academic programme at the international gathering, which brought together homeopathic practitioners and researchers under the theme “Homeopathy: Innovative Paradigm.”

Following the presentation, Dr. Singhal was approached by a representative of a local radio station in Mérida for an interview about his work on chronic osteomyelitis. Details regarding the station, interviewer and broadcast schedule are yet to be confirmed.

Osteomyelitis is an infection of the bone that can arise when bacteria or other microorganisms reach bone tissue through the bloodstream, nearby infections, injuries or surgical procedures. Chronic osteomyelitis can persist or recur and may require prolonged antibiotic treatment and, in some cases, surgery. Diagnosis and treatment typically involve clinical assessment, microbiological investigations and specialist care.

The management of chronic bone infections also raises concerns about antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which can make certain infections more difficult to treat. Appropriate diagnosis and evidence-based medical management remain essential, particularly in cases involving persistent or recurrent infection.

Dr. Singhal’s presentation focused on the documentation of an individual clinical case. A single case report, however, cannot establish the effectiveness of a treatment across a wider patient population. The observations presented would need to be evaluated alongside broader clinical evidence and appropriately designed research before any conclusions about treatment efficacy could be drawn.

The presentation follows Dr. Singhal’s earlier work on osteomyelitis-related cases at professional forums, including the International Homeopathic Seminar 2025 in London. He has also reported publishing case studies on the condition in international homeopathic publications, including Similia.

“Chronic osteomyelitis requires careful documentation and long-term follow-up. Our work in this area extends beyond one case, and we have previously published case studies in international journals. The next step is to continue building a more systematic record of cases and follow-up outcomes so that the observations can be examined and discussed through further research,” Dr. Vikas Singhal said.

The LMHI, founded in 1925, is an international organisation that connects homeopathic physicians and professional associations. Its annual congresses provide a platform for practitioners to exchange clinical experiences and discuss research and developments within the field.

The 2026 congress in Mérida featured discussions on scientific methods, clinical research, comprehensive clinical practice and other aspects of homeopathy. The programme also included the Pan American Materia Medica Congress.

Dr. Vikas Singhal is the founder and director of Dr. Singhal Homeo in Chandigarh and The Homeo Saga International Pvt. Ltd. in Mohali. According to his professional profile, he has practised classical homeopathy since 2004 and works with patients experiencing a range of chronic conditions.

His professional activities also include editorial roles with the Journal of Practice-based Homeopathy Research in the United Kingdom and Sehat Evam Surat, a national monthly magazine published from Indore.

The case presentation provided an opportunity to discuss an India-based clinical record with an international audience. Further research, systematic follow-up and independent evaluation would be necessary to establish whether the observations have wider clinical significance.

About Dr. Vikas Singhal

Dr. Vikas Singhal is a Chandigarh-based homeopathic physician and the founder and director of Dr. Singhal Homeo and The Homeo Saga International Pvt. Ltd. His professional work includes clinical practice, case documentation, editorial contributions and participation in homeopathic forums in India and abroad